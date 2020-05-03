Freight Forwarders Market Future Trends, Key Insights, Development Status and Business Growth by 2025 | Top Key Companies Expeditors, Bollore Logistics, Sinotrans, Nippon Express, DB Schenker, Panalpina, Dimerco

The Global Freight Forwarders Market is also known as non-vessel operating common carriers, are agents that arrange shipments for industries from manufacturers to the final destination. Forwarders have contracts with shipping line carriers to move cargo. This provides help them offer a secure network of movement of cargo at low prices. Growing demand for transport of perishables and life sciences/Healthcare sector are major factors driving the freight forwarders market across the globe. However, increase in reshoring and near shoring manufacturing are some of the significant factors hindering the growth of the market.

In the report, we thoroughly examine and analyze the Global Freight Forwarders Market so that market participants can improve their business strategy and ensure long-term success. The researcher used easy-to-understand language and complex statistical images, but provided detailed information and data. The researchers provided quantitative and qualitative analyzes with evaluations of the absolute dollar opportunity in the report. The report also includes an analysis of Porters Five Forces and PESTLE for more detailed comparisons and other important studies.

Key players profiled in the report includes: Expeditors, DSV, Bolloré Logistics, CEVA Logistics, Hel, Sinotrans, Nippon Express, Kintetsu World Express, DB Schenker, CJ Korea Express, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Dimerco, DACHSER, Yusen Logistics, Expeditors International, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Panalpina, GEODIS, Agility Logistics, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd..

What you can expect from our report:

Freight Forwarders Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2025 with CAGR]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

Market Size Breakdown by Product/ Service Types

Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users

Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

Brand wise Ranking of Major Market Players globally.

No. of Pages 121

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points within the industry’s value chain.

The global freight forwarders market is primarily segmented by mode of transport, types, applications, and region.

On the basis of mode of transport, the market is split into:

* Air Freight Forwarding

* Sea Freight Forwarding

Based on types, the market is divided into:

* Packaging

* Documentation Products

* Transportation and warehousing

* Value-added services

Based on the applications, the market is segmented into:

* Rail Transport

* Road Transport

* Water Transport

* Air Freight

Target Audience:

* Freight Forwarders manufacturer & Technology Providers

* Traders, Importers, and Exporters

* Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

* Research and Consulting Firms

* Government and Research Organizations

* Associations and Industry Bodies.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, regional, country, component, application, and organization size market size and their forecast from 2014-2025

* Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

* Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

* Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

* Analysis on Key players strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, sales contracts, and new product launches in the market

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, components, applications, and organization sizes with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

* Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Freight Forwarders.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import or export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin Freight Forwarders by regions like North America, Europe, Japan, China and other countries.

