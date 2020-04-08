France Homeland Security Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2022

France Homeland Security Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2022April 8, 2020
France Homeland Security Market is in transition. The November 13, 2015 Paris well-planned terror attack demonstrated that the present French security and intelligence apparatus does not have the resources to address future ISIS terror challenges. A major overhaul of France’s internal security infrastructure and funding is already underway. Based on 6 months of intensive market research, interviews and analysis we forecast that the 2015-2020 France Homeland Security market will grow at a CAGR of 15.6%, a dramatic growth from the 3.7% CAGR during 2000-2015.
As stated by the French president, the government is fully aware of the fact that France is facing problems with a far greater reach than its economic ones. ISIS terror threats coupled with the surge in arrival of millions of migrants to Europe are alarming facts that show no signs of declining. Apart from declaring a 6-month state of emergency, the president guided the government to fund whatever is necessary to combat terrorism.
The two-volume * + one “France Homeland Security & Public Safety Market – 2016-2022” report is the most comprehensive review of France’s internal security market available today. It provides a detailed and reasoned roadmap of this growing counter terrorism market.
Counter Terror & Public Safety Market is boosted by the following drivers that will transform and drive France’s security market over the 2016-2022 period:
The Friday, November 13 Paris terror carnage shook France unlike any other recent terror attack, since they were complex and well-planned.
The transformation of France’s security infrastructure is best expressed in the words of President, Francois Hollande: “France is at war […]. They (security measures) will necessarily result in extra spending, but under these circumstances, I believe that the security pact will have precedence over the (economic) stability pact“.
Up to 1,600 French nationals traveled to fight in Syria and Iraq and approximately 2,000 French citizens are involved in extremist Islamic cells in France.
Europol estimates that up to 5,000 European jihadists have returned to the continent after obtaining combat experience on the battlefields of the Middle East.
France is caught between a rock and a hard place – if it remains a country with inadequate counter terror funding and homeland security budget.
France’s market for security & safety products is sophisticated and well served. Local defense and security companies are well entrenched in the French homeland security market. Even with a preference for locally manufactured products, foreign security products can usually strongly compete on the basis of price and innovation. They do not encounter any direct trade barriers or quotas. Non-tariff, indirect trade barriers may be the approval process of dual-use goods, which include various security market products.
This France Interior Security Market report is a resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for the security industry and government decision-makers in order to enable them to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, security market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.
Questions answered in this 475-page two-volume + one* report includes:
What will the French Homeland Security Market size and trends be during 2016-2022?
Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities?
Who are the French HLS decision-makers?
What drives the French Homeland Security & Public Safety managers to purchase solutions and services?
What are the customers looking for?
What are the technology & services trends?
What is the March? de la s?curit? int?rieure SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities & Threats)?
What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
March? de la s?curit? int?rieure
France Homeland Security & Public Safety Market Report Core Submarkets
With 475 Pages, 66 Tables and 151 Figures, this 2-volume + one* report covers 9 Vertical, 9 Technology and 3 Revenue Source Submarkets, offering for each of them 2015 data and assessments, and 2016-2022 forecasts and analyses.
* The “Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report is a free of charge Bonus for multi-reader license customers and is offered at half price to single-reader customers.
Why Buy this Report?
A. Market data is analyzed via 3 orthogonal perspectives:
With a highly fragmented HLS & Public Safety market we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent – via the following 3 viewpoints:
By 9 Vertical Markets including:
France Airport Security
France Smart Borders, Immigration Enforcement & Border Security
France Intelligence Agencies
France Critical Infrastructure Protection
France Police Modernization & Other 1st Responders
France Public Events & Safe City
France Building & Perimeter Security
France CBRN Security & Safety
Other Vertical Markets (including Maritime Security, Mass transportation Security and Oil-Gas Industry Security)
By 3 Revenue Sources including:
Products Sales
Maintenance & Service, Upgrades, Refurbishment
Planning, Training and Consulting
By 9 Technology Markets including:
France Cybersecurity
France Counter Terror & Crime IT
France Communication Systems & Devices
France Biometrics
France Video Surveillance Technologies
France Intrusion Detection Systems
France Border & Perimeter Security Technologies
France Explosives & Weapons Detection Technologies
Other Technologies (including: C2/C4ISR Systems, NLW, Counter IED, Personal Protective Gear and more
B. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors, including:
Market drivers & inhibitors
Business opportunities
SWOT analysis
Competitive analysis
Business environment
The 2015-2020 market segmented by 51 submarkets
C. This is the only report that addresses the HLS & Public Safety dual-use markets in France:
76% of the French market revenues derives from dual-use products. For example, cybersecurity systems are used to address both cyber-crime and cyber-terror. Decision-makers forming their strategy need a complete view of this overlapping market both independently and in their intersections.
D. The France HLS Market report includes the following 5 appendices:
Appendix A: French Counter Terror & Public Safety Agencies
Appendix B: European Security Related Product Standards
Appendix C: The European Union Challenges and Outlook
Appendix D: The European Migration Crisis
Appendix E: Abbreviations
E. The March? de la s?curit? int?rieure report addresses over 90 technologies including:
Access Control Systems
Automated Border Control (ABC) Gates
Backscatter X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
Bio-Agents & Infectious Disease Detection
Biometrics
Biosecurity and Biosafety Devices & Systems
Bio-Terror & Infectious Disease Early Alert System Devices & Systems
Boarding Gate Explosives Scanners
Border & Perimeter Barriers
C2/C4ISR Systems
Capacitance Sensors Fence
CBRN and Hazmat Personal Protective Gear
Cell Broadcast Mass Emergency Notification
Chemical Agent Detection
Chemical, HAZMAT & Nuclear Detection
Coherent Scatter 2D X-Ray Systems
Communication Systems & Devices
Cybersecurity
Decontamination of CBRN & HAZMAT Incidents
Desktop ETD Devices
Dual Energy LINAC X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
Dual-View LINAC X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
Dumb Fences
Electronic Fencing
Emergency Management IT Systems
Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Devices & Systems
E-Passports
Fiber Optic Fence
Gamma Ray Systems Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
Hand Held Metal Detectors
Handheld ETD Devices
Homeland Security & Public Safety IT Systems
Human Portable Radiation Detection Systems (HPRDS)
Hybrid Tomographic EDS & 2D X-Ray Screening
IED Placement Detection
Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) IT
Intelligence Community Big Data IT
Intelligence Community Cloud Infrastructure IT
Intelligence Community Software as a Service (SaaS)
Intelligence Services IT
Inter-operable Communication Systems
Intrusion Detection Systems
Ion Mobility Spectroscopy (IMS)
Liquid Explosives Detection Devices
Luggage, Baggage & Mail Screening Systems
Maritime Awareness Global Network (MAGNET)
Mass Emergency Notification Devices & Systems
Metal detection Portals
Multimodal Biometric Systems
Narcotics Trace Detection Devices
Natural & Manmade Disaster Early Warning systems
Non-Lethal Weapons(NLW)
Nuclear/Radiological Detection Devices & Systems
Other Security Technologies
People Screening MMWave (AIT) Portals
People Screening X-Ray Backscatter (AIT) Portals
Perimeter Security Technologies
Personal (Ballistic & CBRNE) Protective Gear
Personal Body Armor
Platform as a Service (PaaS)
Police Modernization Systems and Devices
Ported Coax Buried Line Fence
Rescue & Recovery Equipment
Respiratory Protective Equipment
Satellite Based Maritime Tracking
Shoe Scanners
Siren Systems
SkyBitz Global Locating System
Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection Systems
Standoff Suicide Bombers Detection
Strain Sensitive Cables Fence
Suicide Bombers Borne IED (PBIED) Detectors
Suicide Bombers Detonation Neutralization
Taut Wire Fence
Text Alert Systems
The Advanced Spectroscopic Portals (ASP)
Tomographic Explosive Detection Systems (EDS)
Transportable X-Ray Screening Checkpoints
VBIED Detonation Neutralization
Vehicle & Container Screening Systems
Vehicle Borne IED (VBIED) Detectors
Vehicle Screening ETD Systems
Vibration Sensors Mounted on Fence
Video Analytics
Video Surveillance
Visa & Passport related IT
Voice Alert Systems
Wide Area Communications and Tracking Technology
X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
X-ray Screening systems
F. The market report addresses over 300 European Homeland Security and Public Safety standards (including links)
G. The market report provides the number of passengers and number of screened cabin & checked-in baggage and luggage at each of the major airports by 2016 & 2020
H. The supplementary* “Global Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report (updated in May 2016) provides the following insights and analysis of the industry including:
The Global Industry 2016 status
Effects of Emerging Technologies on the Industry
The Market Trends
Vendor – Government Relationship
Geopolitical Outlook 2016-2022
The Industry Business Models & Strategies
Market Entry Challenges
The Industry: Supply-Side & Demand-Side Analysis
Market Entry Strategies
Price Elasticity
Past Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Events
I. The supplementary* “Global Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report provides an updated (May 2016) and extensive information (including Company Profile, Recent Annual Revenues, Key Executives, Homeland Security and Public Safety Products, and Contact Info.) on the 119 leading security Vendors in the industry, namely:
3M
3i-MIND
3VR
3xLOGIC
ABB
Accenture
ACTi Corporation
ADT Security Services
AeroVironment Inc.
Agent Video Intelligence
Airbus Defence and Space
Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Group)
ALPHAOPEN
American Science & Engineering Inc.
Anixter
Aralia Systems
AT&T Inc.
Augusta Systems
Austal
Avigilon Corporation
Aware
Axis
AxxonSoft
Ayonix
BAE Systems
BioEnable Technologies Pvt Ltd
BioLink Solutions
Boeing
Bollinger Shipyards, Inc
Bosch Security Systems
Bruker Corporation
BT
Camero
Cassidian
CelPlan
China Security & Surveillance, Inc.
Cisco Systems
Citilog
Cognitec Systems GmbH
Computer Network Limited (CNL)
Computer Sciences Corporation
CrossMatch
Diebold
DRS Technologies Inc.
DVTel
Elbit Systems Ltd.
Elsag Datamat
Emerson Electric
Ericsson
ESRI
FaceFirst
Finmeccanica SpA
Firetide
Fulcrum Biometrics LLC
G4S
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.
General Dynamics Corporation
Getac Technology Corporation
Hanwha Techwin
Harris Corporation
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hexagon AB
Honeywell International Inc.
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
IBM
IndigoVision
Intel Security
IntuVision Inc
iOmniscient
IPConfigure
IPS Intelligent Video Analytics
Iris ID Systems, Inc.
IriTech Inc.
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
ISS
L-3 Security & Detection Systems
Leidos, Inc.
Lockheed Martin Corporation
MACROSCOP
MDS
Mer group
Milestone Systems A/S
Mirasys
Motorola Solutions, Inc.
National Instruments
NEC Corporation
NICE Systems
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Nuance Communications, Inc.
ObjectVideo
Panasonic Corporation
Pelco
Pivot3
Proximex
QinetiQ Limited
Rapiscan Systems, Inc.
Raytheon
Rockwell Collins, Inc.
Safran S.A.
Salient Sciences
Schneider Electric
SeeTec
Siemens
Smart China (Holdings) Limited
Smiths Detection Inc.
Sony Corp.
Speech Technology Center
Suprema Inc.
Synectics Plc
Tandu Technologies & Security Systems Ltd
Texas Instruments
Textron Inc.
Thales Group
Total Recall
Unisys Corporation
Verint
Vialogy LLC
Vigilant Technology
Zhejiang Dahua Technology
