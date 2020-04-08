France Homeland Security Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2022

France Homeland Security Market is in transition. The November 13, 2015 Paris well-planned terror attack demonstrated that the present French security and intelligence apparatus does not have the resources to address future ISIS terror challenges. A major overhaul of France’s internal security infrastructure and funding is already underway. Based on 6 months of intensive market research, interviews and analysis we forecast that the 2015-2020 France Homeland Security market will grow at a CAGR of 15.6%, a dramatic growth from the 3.7% CAGR during 2000-2015.

As stated by the French president, the government is fully aware of the fact that France is facing problems with a far greater reach than its economic ones. ISIS terror threats coupled with the surge in arrival of millions of migrants to Europe are alarming facts that show no signs of declining. Apart from declaring a 6-month state of emergency, the president guided the government to fund whatever is necessary to combat terrorism.

The two-volume * + one “France Homeland Security & Public Safety Market – 2016-2022” report is the most comprehensive review of France’s internal security market available today. It provides a detailed and reasoned roadmap of this growing counter terrorism market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073293

Counter Terror & Public Safety Market is boosted by the following drivers that will transform and drive France’s security market over the 2016-2022 period:

The Friday, November 13 Paris terror carnage shook France unlike any other recent terror attack, since they were complex and well-planned.

The transformation of France’s security infrastructure is best expressed in the words of President, Francois Hollande: “France is at war […]. They (security measures) will necessarily result in extra spending, but under these circumstances, I believe that the security pact will have precedence over the (economic) stability pact“.

Up to 1,600 French nationals traveled to fight in Syria and Iraq and approximately 2,000 French citizens are involved in extremist Islamic cells in France.

Europol estimates that up to 5,000 European jihadists have returned to the continent after obtaining combat experience on the battlefields of the Middle East.

France is caught between a rock and a hard place – if it remains a country with inadequate counter terror funding and homeland security budget.

France’s market for security & safety products is sophisticated and well served. Local defense and security companies are well entrenched in the French homeland security market. Even with a preference for locally manufactured products, foreign security products can usually strongly compete on the basis of price and innovation. They do not encounter any direct trade barriers or quotas. Non-tariff, indirect trade barriers may be the approval process of dual-use goods, which include various security market products.

View Source Of Related Reports:

France Homeland Security Market

Germany Homeland Security And Public Safety Market

Police Modernization And First Responders Market

UK Public Safety And Homeland Security Market

Belgium Public Safety And Homeland Security Market

This France Interior Security Market report is a resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for the security industry and government decision-makers in order to enable them to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, security market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 475-page two-volume + one* report includes:

What will the French Homeland Security Market size and trends be during 2016-2022?

Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities?

Who are the French HLS decision-makers?

What drives the French Homeland Security & Public Safety managers to purchase solutions and services?

What are the customers looking for?

What are the technology & services trends?

What is the March? de la s?curit? int?rieure SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities & Threats)?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

March? de la s?curit? int?rieure

France Homeland Security & Public Safety Market Report Core Submarkets

With 475 Pages, 66 Tables and 151 Figures, this 2-volume + one* report covers 9 Vertical, 9 Technology and 3 Revenue Source Submarkets, offering for each of them 2015 data and assessments, and 2016-2022 forecasts and analyses.

* The “Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report is a free of charge Bonus for multi-reader license customers and is offered at half price to single-reader customers.

Why Buy this Report?

A. Market data is analyzed via 3 orthogonal perspectives:

With a highly fragmented HLS & Public Safety market we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent – via the following 3 viewpoints:

By 9 Vertical Markets including:

France Airport Security

France Smart Borders, Immigration Enforcement & Border Security

France Intelligence Agencies

France Critical Infrastructure Protection

France Police Modernization & Other 1st Responders

France Public Events & Safe City

France Building & Perimeter Security

France CBRN Security & Safety

Other Vertical Markets (including Maritime Security, Mass transportation Security and Oil-Gas Industry Security)

By 3 Revenue Sources including:

Products Sales

Maintenance & Service, Upgrades, Refurbishment

Planning, Training and Consulting

By 9 Technology Markets including:

France Cybersecurity

France Counter Terror & Crime IT

France Communication Systems & Devices

France Biometrics

France Video Surveillance Technologies

France Intrusion Detection Systems

France Border & Perimeter Security Technologies

France Explosives & Weapons Detection Technologies

Other Technologies (including: C2/C4ISR Systems, NLW, Counter IED, Personal Protective Gear and more

B. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors, including:

Market drivers & inhibitors

Business opportunities

SWOT analysis

Competitive analysis

Business environment

The 2015-2020 market segmented by 51 submarkets

C. This is the only report that addresses the HLS & Public Safety dual-use markets in France:

76% of the French market revenues derives from dual-use products. For example, cybersecurity systems are used to address both cyber-crime and cyber-terror. Decision-makers forming their strategy need a complete view of this overlapping market both independently and in their intersections.

D. The France HLS Market report includes the following 5 appendices:

Appendix A: French Counter Terror & Public Safety Agencies

Appendix B: European Security Related Product Standards

Appendix C: The European Union Challenges and Outlook

Appendix D: The European Migration Crisis

Appendix E: Abbreviations

E. The March? de la s?curit? int?rieure report addresses over 90 technologies including:

Access Control Systems

Automated Border Control (ABC) Gates

Backscatter X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems

Bio-Agents & Infectious Disease Detection

Biometrics

Biosecurity and Biosafety Devices & Systems

Bio-Terror & Infectious Disease Early Alert System Devices & Systems

Boarding Gate Explosives Scanners

Border & Perimeter Barriers

C2/C4ISR Systems

Capacitance Sensors Fence

CBRN and Hazmat Personal Protective Gear

Cell Broadcast Mass Emergency Notification

Chemical Agent Detection

Chemical, HAZMAT & Nuclear Detection

Coherent Scatter 2D X-Ray Systems

Communication Systems & Devices

Cybersecurity

Decontamination of CBRN & HAZMAT Incidents

Desktop ETD Devices

Dual Energy LINAC X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems

Dual-View LINAC X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems

Dumb Fences

Electronic Fencing

Emergency Management IT Systems

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Devices & Systems

E-Passports

Fiber Optic Fence

Gamma Ray Systems Container-Vehicle Screening Systems

Hand Held Metal Detectors

Handheld ETD Devices

Homeland Security & Public Safety IT Systems

Human Portable Radiation Detection Systems (HPRDS)

Hybrid Tomographic EDS & 2D X-Ray Screening

IED Placement Detection

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) IT

Intelligence Community Big Data IT

Intelligence Community Cloud Infrastructure IT

Intelligence Community Software as a Service (SaaS)

Intelligence Services IT

Inter-operable Communication Systems

Intrusion Detection Systems

Ion Mobility Spectroscopy (IMS)

Liquid Explosives Detection Devices

Luggage, Baggage & Mail Screening Systems

Maritime Awareness Global Network (MAGNET)

Mass Emergency Notification Devices & Systems

Metal detection Portals

Multimodal Biometric Systems

Narcotics Trace Detection Devices

Natural & Manmade Disaster Early Warning systems

Non-Lethal Weapons(NLW)

Nuclear/Radiological Detection Devices & Systems

Other Security Technologies

People Screening MMWave (AIT) Portals

People Screening X-Ray Backscatter (AIT) Portals

Perimeter Security Technologies

Personal (Ballistic & CBRNE) Protective Gear

Personal Body Armor

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Police Modernization Systems and Devices

Ported Coax Buried Line Fence

Rescue & Recovery Equipment

Respiratory Protective Equipment

Satellite Based Maritime Tracking

Shoe Scanners

Siren Systems

SkyBitz Global Locating System

Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection Systems

Standoff Suicide Bombers Detection

Strain Sensitive Cables Fence

Suicide Bombers Borne IED (PBIED) Detectors

Suicide Bombers Detonation Neutralization

Taut Wire Fence

Text Alert Systems

The Advanced Spectroscopic Portals (ASP)

Tomographic Explosive Detection Systems (EDS)

Transportable X-Ray Screening Checkpoints

VBIED Detonation Neutralization

Vehicle & Container Screening Systems

Vehicle Borne IED (VBIED) Detectors

Vehicle Screening ETD Systems

Vibration Sensors Mounted on Fence

Video Analytics

Video Surveillance

Visa & Passport related IT

Voice Alert Systems

Wide Area Communications and Tracking Technology

X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems

X-ray Screening systems

F. The market report addresses over 300 European Homeland Security and Public Safety standards (including links)

G. The market report provides the number of passengers and number of screened cabin & checked-in baggage and luggage at each of the major airports by 2016 & 2020

H. The supplementary* “Global Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report (updated in May 2016) provides the following insights and analysis of the industry including:

The Global Industry 2016 status

Effects of Emerging Technologies on the Industry

The Market Trends

Vendor – Government Relationship

Geopolitical Outlook 2016-2022

The Industry Business Models & Strategies

Market Entry Challenges

The Industry: Supply-Side & Demand-Side Analysis

Market Entry Strategies

Price Elasticity

Past Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Events

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073293

I. The supplementary* “Global Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report provides an updated (May 2016) and extensive information (including Company Profile, Recent Annual Revenues, Key Executives, Homeland Security and Public Safety Products, and Contact Info.) on the 119 leading security Vendors in the industry, namely:

3M

3i-MIND

3VR

3xLOGIC

ABB

Accenture

ACTi Corporation

ADT Security Services

AeroVironment Inc.

Agent Video Intelligence

Airbus Defence and Space

Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Group)

ALPHAOPEN

American Science & Engineering Inc.

Anixter

Aralia Systems

AT&T Inc.

Augusta Systems

Austal

Avigilon Corporation

Aware

Axis

AxxonSoft

Ayonix

BAE Systems

BioEnable Technologies Pvt Ltd

BioLink Solutions

Boeing

Bollinger Shipyards, Inc

Bosch Security Systems

Bruker Corporation

BT

Camero

Cassidian

CelPlan

China Security & Surveillance, Inc.

Cisco Systems

Citilog

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Computer Network Limited (CNL)

Computer Sciences Corporation

CrossMatch

Diebold

DRS Technologies Inc.

DVTel

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elsag Datamat

Emerson Electric

Ericsson

ESRI

FaceFirst

Finmeccanica SpA

Firetide

Fulcrum Biometrics LLC

G4S

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

Getac Technology Corporation

Hanwha Techwin

Harris Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hexagon AB

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

IBM

IndigoVision

Intel Security

IntuVision Inc

iOmniscient

IPConfigure

IPS Intelligent Video Analytics

Iris ID Systems, Inc.

IriTech Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

ISS

L-3 Security & Detection Systems

Leidos, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MACROSCOP

MDS

Mer group

Milestone Systems A/S

Mirasys

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

National Instruments

NEC Corporation

NICE Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

ObjectVideo

Panasonic Corporation

Pelco

Pivot3

Proximex

QinetiQ Limited

Rapiscan Systems, Inc.

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Safran S.A.

Salient Sciences

Schneider Electric

SeeTec

Siemens

Smart China (Holdings) Limited

Smiths Detection Inc.

Sony Corp.

Speech Technology Center

Suprema Inc.

Synectics Plc

Tandu Technologies & Security Systems Ltd

Texas Instruments

Textron Inc.

Thales Group

Total Recall

Unisys Corporation

Verint

Vialogy LLC

Vigilant Technology

Zhejiang Dahua Technology

Request Sample Report from here:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073293

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609