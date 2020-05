Fractional Flow Reserve Market Trends, Research, Analysis & Forecast 2026 Major Growth By Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Pie Medical Imaging., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., HeartFlow, Inc., CathWorks, Medis medical imaging systems

For the success of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality global Fractional Flow Reserve market research report is a definitive solution. All the market factors are described in the Fractional Flow Reserve Market report as required to define the topic and provide maximum information for better decision making. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analyzed under the section of production, supply, sales and market status. This market report comprises of comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence. In this report; a thorough investment analysis is provided which forecasts imminent opportunities for the market players.

AS per study key players of this market are Abbott., Boston Scientific Corporation, ACIST Medical Systems., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Opsens, HeartFlow, Inc., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Pie Medical Imaging., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., HeartFlow, Inc., CathWorks, Medis medical imaging systems bv, Medtronic and GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Global fractional flow reserve market is expected to rise from to an estimated value of USD 1479.60 million by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 16.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to increasing ageing population, rising cases of cardiovascular disease coupled with increasing prevalence of diabetes amongst people.

Market Definition: Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market

Fractional flow reserve (FFR) is a procedure that is based on guide-wire which can appropriately measure the blood pressure and flow via specific part of the coronary artery. A standard diagnostic catheter at the time of a coronary angiogram, which is also known as cardiac catheterization, is used to perform the fractional flow reserve procedure. FFR is useful in determining whether or not to opt for angioplasty or stenting on blockages in blood vessels.

Market Drivers

Increasing ageing population would foster the growth of this market, as old people are more prone to diseases such as diabetes, CAD etc.

Technological advancements and the rising expenditure in R&D activities for the development of advanced FFR equipment’s would boost the growth of this market

Rise in the prevalence of cardio vascular diseases, with common occurrence of patients with high blood pressure and coronary artery diseases

Increase in the prevalence of diabetes amongst people due to growing consumption of junk food, fast food and sweets

Introduction of new and innovative devices in FFR would stimulate the growth of this market

Cost benefit arising from the use of FFR and the positive reimbursement scenario accelerates the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Occurrence of error in the predictions of FFR hinders the growth of this market.

Resistance from traditional cardiologists to adopt FFR

Segmentation: Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market

By Technology

Invasive Monitoring Pressure Guidewires FFR Measurement Systems

Non-Invasive Monitoring

By Application

Cardiology

Multi-Vessel Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Single-Vessel Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

