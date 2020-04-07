Fortified Rice Market Projected to Lead USD 28 billion, at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2027

The market is segmented on the basis of micronutrient, technology, end-user and sales channel. On the basis of micronutrient, it is sub-segmented into minerals, vitamins, other fortifying nutrients. Vitamins is expected to lead the sub-segment during the forecast period. The increasing initiative of the government to improve the nutritional content in the food items leads to the high application of the vitamins. This in turn is anticipated to boost the growth of the overall market. On the basis of technology, it is sub-segmented into drying, extrusion, coating technology & encapsulation and others. On the basis of end-users, it is sub-segmented into commercial and residential. Residential sub-segment is anticipated to contribute the largest market share during the forecast period. The increasing consumption of the rice by the growing population across the globe is anticipated to boost the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period. On the basis of sales channel, it is sub-segmented into convenience stores, modern trade, drug stores, departmental stores and online stores. Modern trade is anticipated to be the largest sales channel during the forecast period.

Fortified rice market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. It is expected to reach the total market size of USD 28 billion by 2027. The growing demand to enhance the nutritional content of the food items coupled with high consumption of the rice across the globe is anticipated to boost the growth of the overall rice fortification market.

On the basis of regional analysis, global Fortified Rice Market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. North America is anticipated to contribute to the largest market share during the forecast period. The increasing development in the industrial infrastructure is anticipated to drive the growth of the overall market in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to fastest developing region for the fortified rice market. The high population in the region leads to increased consumption of the food items. This in turn are expected to drive the growth of the overall fortified rice market.

Increasing demand to improve the nutritional value in the food products

The increasing health concern among the growing population across the globe is anticipated to increase the demand for the fortified rice. Increasing diseases on the account of the improper supply of the essential nutrients is driving the demand for the fortified rice worldwide. Additionally, the favorable government policies of the fortified rice is also increasing the demand for the fortified rice during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing disposable income of the population across the globe is expected to increase the demand for the enhanced nutritional additives .This in turn fuel the market growth of the global fortified rice market.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global fortified rice market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Bunge Limited, Cargill Incorporated , BASF SE , Buhler AG , Willmar International Ltd , General Mills, Inc , Kohinoor Specialty Foods India Private Ltd. , DSM , KRBL Limited , Aroma Fields , Tilda Rice (Hain Celestial) , LT Foods , REI Agro Ltd. and The Rice ‘n Spice Intl Ltd. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global fortified rice market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

