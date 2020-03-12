Food Testing Kits Market 2020 – It is predicted to reach USD 3.03 Billion to Unlock Growth Opportunities by 2026

The market is expected to face a favourable growth scenario as it offers many benefits over conventional technologies. The conventional methods of detecting foodborne pathogen are time-consuming as well as laborious. Generally, the conventional methods require almost 2 to 3 days for preliminary identification and more than a week for confirmation of the species of the pathogens. In addition, since these tests rely on culturing the microorganisms, chances of false-negative results due to viable but non-culturable (VBNC) pathogens are high. However, the kits today offer high specificity and sensitivity. These kits are being increasingly preferred for food quality inspections due to the ease of use and the technical precision used while manufacturing them.

Key Players included in this Report are:

Romer Labs, Thermo Fischer, Intertek, Qiagen, Biomérieux, Eurofins Scientific, Agilent, Bio-Rad, PerkinElmer, and Millipore Sigma.

Market Trends:

Rising awareness of the latest technologies

Increasing number of product launches

Drivers:

Increasing demand for Food Testing Kits in emerging industries

Rapid Urbanization Worldwide

Opportunities:

Growing demand for Food Testing Kits in newer industries

Increasing Dependency on Food Testing Kits for diverse applications

The Food Testing Kits Market has been segmented for better coverage of the industry based on:

Target Tested (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Allergens

Mycotoxins

Pathogens

GMOs

Meat Species

Pesticide Residues

Others

Sample Tested (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Meat, Poultry and Seafood Products

Dairy Products

Fruits and Vegetables

Cereals, Grains and Pulses

Nuts, Seeds and Spices

Packaged Foods

Others

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

PCR-Based

Immunoassay-Based

Enzyme Substrate-Based

Others

Regions mapped in the study: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Countries included: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia, and New Zealand.

Highlights of the Report:

Food Testing Kits Market Summary

Market Summary Financial Standing of the Leading Companies in the Market

Food Testing Kits Market Competitive Assessment

Competitive Assessment Food Testing Kits Market Analysis by Product

Analysis by Product Food Testing Kits Market Analysis by Application

Analysis by Application Value Chain, Downstream Buyers, Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Vendor Landscape, Strategic Initiative

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Market Forecast

Latest trends, product portfolio, consumer base, regional segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Food Testing Kits Market have also been included in the study.

You can also get a customized report for specific regional markets or countries as per your research requirements.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3: Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Primary Sources

3.2.2 Secondary Sources

3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4: Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5: Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

Continued…



Key queries addressed:

Who are the leading players in the sector, and what are the prevalent expansion strategies adopted by them to get ahead in the Food Testing Kits market ?

? What are the outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis conducted on the Food Testing Kits market ?

? What are the growth prospects and threats encountered by players in the Food Testing Kits market ?

? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key companies operating in the Food Testing Kits industry?

Data Collection & Research Methodology:

The primary sources of data collection employed for the research include surveys and interviews of industry experts from the Food Testing Kits Market, comprising of management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers across the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to collect and validate both qualitative and quantitative information, and to decipher the growth prospects existing in the industry. The analysts perform primary research by way of postal surveys, telephonic interviews, and online surveys, to obtain and authenticate both quantitative and qualitative information for the research study.

In case of secondary sources of data collection, the analysts rely on annual reports of leading companies, press releases, websites, investor presentation, conference calls, webinars, journals, regulatory policies, official documents, and other authoritative bodies to derive relevant information about the current scenario of the global market and the players engaged in the industry to give the readers a holistic view of the industry and accurate market forecast.

