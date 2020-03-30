Food Safety Testing Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global food safety testing market size was estimated at USD 18.0 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2025. A rise in the cases of chemical contamination in food processing industries owing to improper use of techniques in the production of ready-to-eat meals is likely to boost the product demand in the market over the forecast period.

Rising demand for packaged and processed food in developed and developing economies owing to factors, such as changing lifestyle and growing popularity of quick-service restaurants, is anticipated to drive the need for safety testing of edible items. In addition, rising demand for quality tests for processed and unprocessed meats is expected to drive the food safety testing market growth.

In the U.S., chemical and nutritional testing segment accounted for 17.5% of the revenue share in 2018. The segment is expected to witness a high growth rate on account of increasing demand by consumers to gather knowledge concerning the nutritional composition of edible products and to ensure their compliance with labeling regulations and specifications by retailers.

Enhanced instrumental techniques such as nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR), infrared (IR) spectroscopy, ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay), and mass spectroscopy are exclusively used for safety assurance. The development of advanced technologies concerning safety test procedures is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Factors such as lack of harmonization of food safety legislation across the globe are anticipated to hamper the overall market growth.

Food safety has often been used as a means to control trade and impose taxes and tariffs. In addition, shift in the behavior and demographics of population across Asia Pacific is expected to spur the consumption of packaged food, which is expected to drive the demand for safety assessment of edible items over the forecast period. Technological improvements concerning the expansion of reliable, rapid quality and safety check techniques such as biosensors, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and rapid culture detection are presenting new opportunities for market development. In addition, rising use of electrical biosensors in microbiological testing to reduce analysis time is likely to drive the market for safety evaluation of edible items over the forecast period.

Test Insights

Microbiological testing segment emerged as a dominant segment in 2018 and accounted for 28.0% of the market revenue share. The segment is expected to gain momentum as it helps detect microorganisms in edible products with the use of chemical, biological, molecular, and biochemical methods, providing highly accurate results with respect to their composition.

Microbiological tests are carried out to determine the presence of indicator microorganisms in edible products including acid-resistant micro-organisms, heat-resistant micro-organisms, and fecal contamination. These tests also determine the presence of industrial microorganisms such as Bifidobacteria, Lactobacillus casei, and Lactobacillus rhamnosus.

Residues & contamination testing was the second-largest market segment both in terms of volume and revenue in 2018 on account of extensive safety and quality checks done to detect the overuse of chemicals such as pesticides and herbicides and growth in the utilization of antimicrobial drugs and additives. A rise in the demand for contamination checks for meat, poultry, and meat products is expected to drive the segment growth.

Genetically modified organism (GMO) testing segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period, primarily driven by rising awareness among consumers regarding the presence of harmful GMO in edible products. In addition, growth in the production of GMO edible products is expected to drive the demand for such safety tests to ensure optimum food quality.

Application Insights of Food Safety Testing Market

Meat, poultry, & seafood products segment accounted for a dominant food safety testing market revenue share of over 29.6% in 2018 and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Increasing consumption of meat and meat products across the globe and high risk of diseases in red meats are expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period.

Processed food emerged as the second-largest segment, in terms of revenue, in 2018, which is anticipated to register notable gains owing to the growing demand for packaged products such as frozen meals, snacks, ready-to-eat convenient products, and cake mixes. In addition, high shelf life of processed products leads to the enforcement of stringent regulations related to such products.

Dairy & dairy products segment is expected to record a high growth rate in the market over the forecast period on account of a number of instances of contamination during the production process. In addition, demand for safety tests conducted for the segment is expected to rise on account of stringent regulations in place concerning standard milk composition.

Manufacturers in the market are focusing on catering to the growing requirements of the customer to ensure quality and longer shelf life of beverages including soft drinks, energy drinks, and fruit juices. In addition, growth in the use of preservatives and concentrates in milk and milk products is expected to result in increased safety testing procedures, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market.

Regional Insights of Food Safety Testing Market

Europe emerged as a dominant region for the industry and accounted for 35.3% of the market revenue share in 2018. High prevalence of food-related allergies among consumers in the region is projected to lead to an increased reliance on safety testing procedures. In addition, enforcement of stringent regulatory norms in the region is also projected to lead to a large market size in the region.

Allergen testing is expected to account for a significant share in the North American market for food safety testing owing to norms mandated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the U.S. However, unlike other regions, North America has a comparatively lower share of GMO testing owing to the lack of strong regulation for GMO crops cultivation and production in the U.S.

The industry in Asia Pacific is expected to register notable gains on account of efforts undertaken by concerned agencies regarding the safety of edible products. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) invested around USD 72.3 million to strengthen food testing infrastructure, which is expected to propel the market growth in the economy.

The market in Central & South America exhibits a steady demand for such tests due to a rise in the consumption of packaged and processed edible products. The region was impacted severely by JBSs meat scandal in Brazil, which is expected to result in the enforcement of stringent regulations in the country, further benefitting the market growth.

Market Share Insights of Food Safety Testing Market

The global market is highly consolidated and dominated by major players including SGS S.A.; Eurofins Scientific; Intertek Group plc; Bureau Veritas S.A.; ALS Ltd.; Merieux NutriSciences; and AsureQuality Ltd. Major players control close to 50% of the market share. Processing companies are increasing their investments to ensure a higher quality of edible items.

SGS S.A. holds the largest share in the global market on account of increasing focus of the company on the expansion of its product portfolio through R&D and acquisition strategies. The market for food safety testing is also marked by the presence of numerous smaller players providing specialized services to food sector across the value chain.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Food Safety Testing Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country level and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global food safety testing market report on the basis of test, application, and region:

Test Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Allergen Testing

Chemical & Nutritional Testing

Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Testing

Microbiological Testing

Residues & Contamination Testing

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products

Dairy & Dairy Products

Processed Food

Beverages

Cereals & Grains

