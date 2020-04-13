Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Report, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players 2023

The Business Research Company’s Food Pathogen Detection Technology Global Market Report 2020 covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The food pathogen detection technology market consists of sales of food pathogen detection products and related services for the detection and elimination of foodborne pathogens from food. Foodborne pathogens are bacteria, viruses, and parasites that exist in food and are a cause of serious illness such as food poisoning. The food pathogen detection technology market is involved in the development of food testing techniques that are used to identify any bacterial contamination in the food by pathogens and removing them to prevent any unwanted incidents of foodborne illness, toxicity, or poisoning.

Lack of food control infrastructure in developing countries is a major restraint on the food pathogen detection technology market. Food control infrastructure in many developing countries is generally inadequate due to limited resources and poor management. Food control laboratories are often not well equipped and do not have trained staff. Food control systems also face poorly developed compliance guidelines in many developing countries.

Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market, Segmentation

By Type,

E. Coli

Salmonella

Listeria

Campylobacter

Others (Norovirus And Rotavirus)

By Food Type

Meat & Poultry

Dairy

Processed Food

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the food pathogen detection technology market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the food pathogen detection technology market are SGS SA, Bureau Veritas S.A., Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific, Silliker, Inc., IFP Institut Für Produktqualität GmbH, ALS Limited, Asurequality, Microbac Laboratories, Inc. and Genetic Id Na Inc.

