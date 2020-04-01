Food Grade Iron Powder Market Business Opportunities, Survey, Growth Analysis And Industry Outlook 2019 to 2029

Food grade iron powder is used in the food and beverages industry for food fortification. Moreover, food grade iron powder is widely used in other end-user industries, such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed. Food grade iron powder is also used in food and feed industry to increase iron content. Iron is responsible for carrying oxygen from lungs to the entire body.

Deficiency of iron in humans can lead to reduced cognitive performance, lower work performance and endurance, impaired iodine and vitamin A metabolism, anemia, as well as increased risk of maternal mortality and child mortality (with more severe anemia).

Iron Fortification of Fertilizers Propelling Demand for Food Grade Iron Powder

Fertilizer companies are voluntarily fortifying fertilizer products with chelated micronutrients such as food grade iron powder, to increase soil fertility and prevent micronutrient deficiency in crops. Nutrient deficiency is widespread globally, owing to intensive cropping practices and degrading soil fertility/quality, thereby increasing the demand for micronutrients.

Modern cereal cropping systems, rather than traditional cultivation practices, in many developing countries, have resulted in depletion of soil nutrients, thus, resulting in lower bioavailability of nutrients in plants and eventually in the food we eat. To produce better yield and enhance productivity, an optimal nutritional program should ensure adequate intake of amino acids, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, and food grade iron powder.

Nutrition Improvement Programs in Developing Countries Emphasizing Food Grade Iron Powder Usage

Nutritional improvement programs are specialized programs being carried out in developing regions of the African continent, subcontinent, as well as in countries of Asia. These programs typically involve fortification of staple food such wheat and maize flour, with food grade iron powder, folic acid, and vitamin A. These food fortification programs are being carried out on a huge scale, and are a cost-effective approach to add essential ingredients such as food grade iron powder, vitamins, minerals, nucleotides, and amino acids to staple food. These programs have resulted in better health of consumers in these regions, and subsequently help increase the market demand for food grade iron powder in developing countries.

Flourishing Demand for Food Grade Iron Powder for Use in Dietary Supplements

Food grade iron powder is used to treat iron deficient anemic population in the world. Iron is one of the essential micronutrients required for growth and development. Deficiency of iron leads to various health problems in the population. Iron deficiency can be treated with the help of external food grade iron supplements. Deficiency of iron can lead to low oxygen supply in the blood, cognitive disorders, anemia, etc., which can be reduced by taking food grade iron supplements. Thus, to treat iron deficiency in the population, food grade iron supplements have more demand in the dietary supplement industry.

Deficiency of Iron in Vegetarians Necessitating Iron Powder Supplementation of Vegetarian & Vegan Food Products

People with vegan diet require additional nutrients for fulfilling their dietary needs as compared to people who consume meat-based foods. Dark leafy green vegetables are the major source of iron for the global vegan population. Agronomic practices increase food grade iron powder levels in common leafy vegetables and bioavailability.

These practices include increasing food grade iron powder levels through supplementation of food grade iron powder-containing fertilizers, biofertilizers, or microbial inoculants and through breeding. This will further help reduce iron deficiency among the global population. This leads to an increase in demand for food grade iron powder in the market.

Rising Demand for Iron Powder in the Animal Feed Industry

Health issues in animals related to the deficiency of minerals such as iron, occur more frequently than identified by the majority of the livestock producers. Usually, farmers do not see any specific indications that are characteristic of trace mineral deficiency. Seven trace minerals- iron, copper, zinc, manganese, cobalt, iodine, and selenium, have been reported to be needed in supplementing animal diets. These minerals are needed in very small volumes in animal diet or feed. Feed producers, especially in North American and Western European countries have incorporated micronutrient based feed products with ingredients such as food grade iron powder.

Furthermore, this trend is very limited in the developing countries of the Asia Pacific and Latin America, though it is likely to amplify near the end of the forecast period. This leads to an increase in the demand for food grade iron powder in the animal feed industry.