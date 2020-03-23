Food Emulsifiers Market 2020 Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Revealing Key Drivers, Prospects and Opportunities 2025

Emulsifiers used in food are known as emulgents. Amongst several emulsifiers, an egg is the most commonly used and oldest emulsifiers. Emulsifiers are having a large application in confectionary and chocolate products offering several benefits during storage and processing. The initial emulsifier used in chocolate are lecithin and PGPR. Therefore, emulsifiers are presented to allow water and oil to be shared in a stable state for a long time. The industry of food is moving towards the usage of lecithin in suspensions as the hydrophobic end is getting dissolved in water and oil. In addition, lecithin is used to break down dietary fats and blood in small particles, assisting in weight loss.

In the historic year 2017, the size of global food emulsifiers market accounted at USD 2.71 Bn & is projected to reach USD 3.82 billion by 2025. because of the increase in sales of processed foods globally, in the past years. The market is witnessing the huge growth because of the change in lifestyle and expansion of the developed techniques of processing. Products like ready-to-eat foods, frozen desserts, frozen food and chilled dairy products are experiencing the high growth having a direct effect on global food emulsifiers industry.

Demand for food emulsifiers depends on the growth of food emulsifiers market witnessed by the end users. Advancement of synthetic emulsifiers is driving the growth of food emulsifiers market in the coming years. Demand for naturally derived food emulsifiers is anticipated to grow at a faster speed.

Convenient food appeared as the rapidly growing end-use segment establishing about 20% in the total market of global food emulsifiers industry. Growth in the popularity of convenient foods has intensified the food emulsifier’s demand. The main quality of convenient food products for customers are nutritional value, safety, easy use, product appeal and packaging. The value for convenience foods is increasing at the rapid pace because of the changes in food habits, meal pattern, changes in economic and social patterns and rise in awareness and purchasing power regarding healthy foods and aspiration of tasting new cuisines.

The U.S. is one of the main customers of emulsifying products. Recently, the clean label trend about additives and ingredients combined while processing victuals in the country is projected to increase the necessity of bio based and natural ingredients in coming years.

Key Players are DuPont, Cargill Incorporated, RIKEN VITAMIN Co., Ltd, Palsgaard A/S, Lonza Group, Kerry Inc., BASF SE, LASENOR EMUL, S.L, Futura Ingredients (Singapore) Pte Ltd., and Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Global Food Emulsifiers Market Increasing innovation has opened up new venues for the growth of the key players. The rapidly progressing and expanding food & processing industry across the globe is also acting as a key driving factor behind the growth of Market. The global market is fragmented in nature as a large number of well-established manufacturers are operating in this industry.

The multi-functionality of emulsifiers to bind water & oil, improve processing tolerance & efficiency, enhance shelf life and contribute to consistent & high-quality food products makes it a preferred choice as a food additive. Significant investments in research & development driven by the need for innovative products has helped in building value through high margin products and has extended the lifecycle of the product in the global Food Emulsifiers Market.

