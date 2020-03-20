Food Dehydrators Market Manufacturers, Trend, Growth, Share, Countries and Future Forecast Report 2025

Food Dehydrators Market study refers to a device that removes moisture from food to aid in its preservation. A food dehydrator uses a heat source and air flow to reduce the water content of foods. The water content of food is usually very high, typically 80% to 95% for various fruits and vegetables and 50% to 75% for various meats.

With the improvement of national economy, the food dehydrators industry has rapidly developed and it now plays an important part in people’s life. Production market and manufacturers are expanding, food dehydrators are seizing the market with increasing brand and marketing effect.

The food dehydrators market concentration is relatively low; there are a lot more small manufacturers around the world, and high-end products are mainly from USA. Excalibur, Presto and Nesco took the top three sales volume share spots in the food dehydrators market in 2015 and 2016.

With more and more intense industry competition, price of food dehydrators was slightly decreased in the past few years.

The worldwide market for Food Dehydrators is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 280 million US$ in 2025, from 190 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Global Food Dehydrators Market is spread across 115 pages, profiling 14 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Removing moisture from food restrains various bacteria from growing and spoiling food. Further, removing moisture from food dramatically reduces the weight of the food. Thus, food dehydrators are used to preserve and extend the shelf life of various foods.

This report focuses on the Food Dehydrators in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Food Dehydrators Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Excalibur, Nesco, Weston, L’EQUIP, LEM, Open Country, Ronco, TSM Products, Waring, Salton Corp., Presto, Tribest, Aroma and Hamilton Beach

Market Segment by Type covers:

Stackable Food Dehydrators

Shelf Dehydrators

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Home Use

Commercial Use

