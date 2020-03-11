Food & Beverage Processing Equipment Market to witness remarkable growth by 2026 | Par-way Tryson, Krones AG, Middleby Corporation, etc.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food & Beverage Processing Equipment market was valued at USD 54.9 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 88.6 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2%. The Food & Beverages is one of the leading high growth perspective industry currently today. The demand for food & Beverages is increasingly drastically as the population base of the world is rising with each day count.

In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-

Marel HF, Alfa Laval, JBT Corporate, GEA Group, Par-way Tryson, Krones AG, Buhler AG, SPX Flow Inc., Middleby Corporation, Tetra Pak, others

Key players functioning in the food and beverage industry are also resorting to inventive methods to extend their consumer base. Fifty-nine percent of survey takers revealed that they use various platforms like online networking and digital advertising to reach an extensive range of customers. Today, consumers across the globe are able to tap the most innovative products available in the regional market. Digital media and social networking platforms have proven effective for companies attempting to broaden their reach in a way that is non-intrusive yet persuasive customers to consider regular purchases.

Scope Of The Report:

The Food & Beverage Processing Equipment market report analyzes the present competitive landscape, underlining the ventures undertaken by the key players in the industry. Strategic initiatives such as product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and other such activities have been assessed in this report, predicting the potential revenue generation associated with such deals and launches. Furthermore, the report divides the Food & Beverage Processing Equipment market based on segments like products, end-users, applications, business verticals, and regional markets. The study also gives a comprehensive outlook of drivers, constraints, growth prospects, and hurdles impacting the overall market along with market estimation derived by both top-down and bottom-up approaches and forecasts of the expected growth in the market value and volume.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Food & Beverage Processing Equipment market on the basis of form, application, equipment operation type, processing type, and region:

Food or Beverage Form (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Solid

Liquid

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Bakery & Confectionary

Dairy & Dairy Alternatives

Fruits, Nuts & Vegetables

Alcoholic drinks

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Poultry, Meat & Seafood

Ready Meals

Others

Equipment Operation Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Automatic

Manual

Other

Processing Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Primary Processing

Secondary Processing

Further Processing

Across the Factory

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2016–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Global Competitive Landscape:

The key participants that control a considerable portion of the Food & Beverage Processing Equipment market are actively employing the resources at their disposal to bring about long-standing development changes. The global industry is undergoing considerable transformation, accelerating the growth of the overall market. The available growth opportunities for the sector can be capitalized on through on-going process improvements and keeping up with the economic volatility to dedicate resources to promising expansion plans.

Key point summary:

Consumers expect the Food & Beverage Processing Equipment industry to continue to grow at a rapid pace

Quality is a crucial aspect of brand loyalty

Drivers boosting Food & Beverage Processing Equipment market growth include supply chain and raw material sourcing, advertising, the aesthetic appeal of products, technology, retail outlets, increase of digital retailers, and the brick-and-mortar establishment by online retailers

There is a high demand from consumers for innovative products, clean labels, naturally-sourced ingredients, sustainability, and a wider range of products.

Respondents are attempting better approaches to reach customers, with an emphasis on advertising and social media

Most food and beverage companies profiled in the study currently sell less than 20 percent of their products through an online platform

Operational inefficiency, which is dependent on factors like employee and production capacity, can be a hurdle for technological advancements and other innovations

