Folding Cartons Value Projected to Expand by 2019-2027

The business intelligence study of the Folding Cartons market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Folding Cartons market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Folding Cartons market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market Segmentation

The report includes consumption of folding cartons and the revenue generated from sales of folding cartons across the globe and important countries. By structure type (straight tuck end, reverse tuck end, tuck top auto-bottom, tuck top snap-lock bottom, full seal end, double glued sidewall, others), by dimension Type (Less than 4 X 1.5 X 6 (Inch), 4 X 1.5 X 6 to 6 X 4 X 10 (Inch), 6 X 4 X 10 to 10 X 6 X 12 (Inch), 10 X 6 X 12 to 12 X 8 X 14 (Inch), More than 12 X 8 X14 (Inch)) by end use industry (food & beverage, cosmetic & personal care, institutional, healthcare, household, electrical & electronic and other industry), by received order type (customized order, standard order), by material type (paper).

Global Folding Cartons Market: Competitive Landscape

In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis of company players with their SWOT analysis and strategy overview. The dashboard provides detailed comparison of folding cartons manufacturers on parameters such as operating margin, total revenue, product portfolio, and what we call ‘innovation scale’. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by structure type, dimension type, end user industry, received order type, material type and region.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the Global market. Key players in global folding cartons include Amcor Limited, Westrock Company, Huhtamaki Oyj, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp, Sonoco Products Company, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Rengo Co., Ltd., Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Stora Enso Oyj, AR Packaging Group AB, Oji Holdings Corporation, Pratt Industries Inc., U.S. Corrugated, Inc., Great Little Box Company Ltd., Metsa Board Corporation, Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Schur Pack Germany GmbH, Multi Packaging Solutions, Inc.

Folding Cartons Market segmentation is below

Folding Cartons Market – By Structure Type

Straight Tuck End

Reverse Tuck End

Tuck Top Auto-Bottom

Tuck Top Snap-Lock Bottom

Full Seal End

Double Glued Sidewall

Others

Folding Cartons Market – By DimensionType

Less than 4 X 1.5 X 6 (Inch)

4 X 1.5 X 6 to 6 X 4 X 10 (Inch)

6 X 4 X 10 to 10 X 6 X 12 (Inch)

10 X 6 X 12 to 12 X 8 X 14 (Inch)

More than 12 X 8 X14 (Inch)

Folding Cartons Market – By End Use Industry Type

Food & Beverage Frozen Food Fresh Food Bakery and Confectionary Ready to Eat Meal Baby Food Pet Food Tobacco Other Food Beverage Alcoholic Beverage Non Alcoholic Beverage

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Institutional

Healthcare

Household

Electrical & Electronic

Other Industry

Folding Cartons Market – By Received Order Type

Customized Order

Standard Order

Folding Cartons Market – By Material Type

Paper Folding Boxboard Solid Unbleached Board Solid Bleached Board White Line Chipboard



Folding Cartons Market – By Region Type

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Each market player encompassed in the Folding Cartons market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Folding Cartons market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

