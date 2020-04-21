Fog Computing Market to Show Strong Growth | Cisco, Dell, Fujitsu Global, IBM, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, Arm, GE Digital, Hitachi Data Systems and Schneider Electric

According to research for markets, the ‘Fog Computing – Global Market Outlook (2020-2026)’ is a professional and in-depth study & with a focus on the current state of the global industry.

The Global Fog Computing Market is valued at $14.69 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $313.04 million by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 54.8% from 2020 to 2024.

Fog computing is a computing technology which decentralizes application and computing resources in the most significant and valid point. Global fog computing market key drivers are the developing Internet of Things connectivity, machine to machine communication, requirement for real-time computing for time-critical process and the increasing demand for connected devices. The rising business demand for increased operation efficiency, rapid decision-making ability, and cost savings would make fog computing an influential model for enterprises amid verticals in the future.

Software segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period. Moreover, new entrants who desire to penetrate this market could simply enter the software market as it needs little initial investment in contrast to hardware.

Some Of The Key Players In Global Fog Computing Market Include

ARM Holdings PLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Cradlepoint, Inc., Dell Inc , FogHorn Systems, Fujitsu Ltd., GE Digital, Hitachi Data Systems, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nebbiolo Technologies, Oracle Corporation, Prismtech Corporation, Schneider Electric Software LLC and Toshiba Corporation

Components Covered:

Software and Hardware

Applications Covered:

Building & Home Automation, Connected Health, Security & Emergencies, Smart Energy, Smart Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics and Other Applications

By application segment, smart manufacturing is estimated to expand at highest rate over coming six years. By region North America is estimated to grow at the highest rate. The U.S. and Canada in North America are amid the most technically advanced countries in the world and are leading in the adoption of latest technologies, thus providing enormous opportunities for the fog computing technology in this region.

