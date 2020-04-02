Fluid Warmer Devices Market to Witness CAGR 5.5% Growth in Revenue During the Period 2026

Fluid warmer devices, also called blood warmer devices are used to treat hypothermia. These devices are used in various healthcare facilities such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and home care. The global fluid warmer devices market growth is largely influenced by the adoption rate of these devices across these facilities.

The increasing prevalence of hypothermia is the main aspect driving the market’s growth. Likelihood of hypothermia in geriatric population and infants is high. The increasing geriatric population across the globe is expected to drive the use of fluid warmer devices, which in turn is anticipated to boost the growth of the global market for these devices. Also, the demand for fluid warmer devices is high in cold regions.

A comprehensive market research report titled “Fluid Warmer Devices: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2026)” by Persistence Market Research unveils several facets of the global market that have an impact on the global market’s growth.

The reader can gain directions to achieve stability in the changing market dynamics and can aim for future market expansions. According to the analysis include in this extensive research report, the global fluid warmer devices market is estimated to reach a significant valuation by the end of the year of assessment and is projected to grow at a high value CAGR of 5.5% throughout the period of assessment (2017-2026).

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22222

Key Segmental Highlights of the Global Fluid Warmer Devices Market

The global fluid warmer devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user and region.

With respect to product type, the warming devices are extensively used for fluid or blood warming. The increasing adoption rate of warming devices can be attributed to better end results, due to which the warming devices segment is expected to be the largest with a high market value during the forecast period.

Moreover, this segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate throughout the period of forecast, 2017-2026. Disposable accessories segment is the second largest contributing significantly to the growth of the global fluid warmer devices market in the coming years.

In the application category, the surgery segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the assessment period. The use of fluid warmer devices during surgery is expected to grow in the coming years. The surgery application segment is estimated to reach a high market value of over US$ 55 Mn by 2026 end, thus dominating the global market. The adoption of fluid warmer devices for new born care and home care is also expected to grow in the years to follow.

By end user, the use of fluid warmer devices has been observed largely in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospitals as an end user are highly lucrative for the growth of fluid warmer devices market across the globe. The hospitals segment is expected to lead the global market and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. In addition, the ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is projected to grow at the highest pace during the forecast period.

In the region category, North America and Europe, both are expected to highly contribute to the global market’s growth. Of these, North America is most attractive region for fluid warmer devices, followed by Europe. On the other hand, the fluid warmer devices market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is projected to grow at a relatively higher pace in the coming years, followed by Europe. APEJ is expected to present potential growth opportunities for the adoption of fluid warmer devices.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/22222

Key Players Participating in the Global Fluid Warmer Devices Market