Flexible Display Market to register a healthy CAGR for the forecast period, 2019-2028

Market: Competitive Analysis

The leading manufacturers in the global flexible display market have been adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition and product line expansion. The major market participants profiled in this report are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Universal Display Corporation (The U.S), Atmel Corporation (The U.S), Koninklijke Philips N.V.(Netherlands), Sharp Corporation (Japan), LG Display (South Korea) Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Japan Display Inc. (Japan), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Sony Corporation (Japan) among others.

The segments covered in the flexible display market are as follows:

Global Flexible Display Market, by Form Factor

Curved Display

Bendable and Foldable Display

Rollable Display

Global Flexible Display Market, by Technology

OLED

EPD

LCD

Others

Global Flexible Display Market, by Application

Military Equipment

Smartphone

Computer and Peripherals

Wearable Devices

Television

Others

Global Flexible Display Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



