Flea, Tick, and Heartworm Products Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Flea, Tick, and Heartworm Products Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Flea, Tick, and Heartworm Products market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global flea, tick, and heartworm products market size was estimated at USD 3.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of flea, tick, and heartworm products for the prevention and treatment of flea, tick, and heartworm (FTH) borne diseases in pet animals and potential risk of transmission in humans coupled with an upsurge in pet adoption globally is primarily driving the market growth.

As per Packaged Facts survey data in 2016, 60% of dog owners and 68% of cat owners in the U.S. adopted spot-on (topical) flea/tick control products. Moreover, new product launch by the industry participants is further anticipated to help the market for flea, tick, and heartworm products grow at a significant rate in near future. For instance, in 2019, Zoetis received U.S.FDA approval for ProHeart 12 (moxidectin) injectable suspension for the prevention of heartworm disease caused by Dirofilaria immitis speciesin dogs.

Furthermore, supportive government initiatives aimed at increasing awareness pertinent to prevention of flea, tick, and heartworm diseases is a significant contributor to the market growth. American Heartworm Society recommends year-round heartworm prevention for pets and also provides guidelines for canine and feline prevention and against heartworm disease for pet owners and veterinarians. In addition, in February 2017, (European Commission) EC approved Stronghold plus (Zoetis Belgium SA), against parasitic infection in cats suffering from flea, tick, and heartworm diseases.

Additionally, rising pet adoption and willingness to spend on their pet animals for treatment of flea, tick, and heartworm diseases coupled with increasing awareness about pet parasitism is further anticipated to escalate the market growth. According to the U.S American Pet Products Association Survey estimates, approximately 42% of dog owners in the country administered heartworm medication to their dogs in 2016. Moreover, as per ˜comparative analysis of heartworm medication by Parasites and Vectors inAugust 2018, dog owners who purchase canine flea and tick medication (fluralaner) had also purchased over seven months of heartworm diseases protection every year. Therefore, increasing adoption of flea, tick, and heartworm products as a preventive measure is further propelling market growth.

However, high cost of these products and adverse reaction in animals after its usage could be a probable hurdle to the product penetration. For instance, according to a ˜Dollars and Pets in mercury news in 2018, flea/tick combination treatment averages about USD 50 for a three-month whereas, for heartworm it costs up to USD 45 to USD 60. According to the American Heartworm Society (AHS), surmounting expense is one of the leading objections for pet owners forgoing heartworm prevention in animals.

Animal

Type Insights of Flea, Tick, and Heartworm Products Market

Based on animal type, canine accounted for the largest revenue share in the flea, tick, and heartworm products market in 2018 followed by feline, owing to the large number of flea, tick, and heartworm products available for the treatment as well as prevention. Increasing prevalence of parasitic infection in canine population has driven the market growth. For instance, according to American Heartworm Society (AHS) in 2018, there was an increase by 21.7% in adult heartworm infection cases in dogs per veterinary clinic from 2013 to 2016. Moreover, new product launch in the market is expected to reduce the burden of the disease in this dog population. For example, in January 2019, Ceva Company introduced heartworm preventive MilbeGuard that contains the active ingredient used in popular canine medications such as Interceptor Plus, Sentinel Flavor Tabs, and Trifexis.

As per the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to the Animals (ASPCA), approximately 3.2 million cats are recorded to enter animal shelters each year. The canine population is following feline in terms of the rising prevalence of flea, tick, and heartworm worldwide and thereby creating a need for novel flea, tick, and heartworm products to curb parasitic infestations. For instance, Bayer introduced Coraxis (moxidectin) Topical Solution for Dogs, in January 2019.

Product

Type Insights of Flea, Tick, and Heartworm Products Market

The spot on segment was a major revenue generating segment as of 2018, owing to its easy availability, deeper penetration, and effective treatment. Spot on products owing to topical application are easy and convenient as compared to other flea, tick, and heartworm products. On the similar line, rising penetration of oral chewable ectoparasiticide tablets in the market to control FTH in the companion animals is further driving the flea, tick, and heartworm market. Key products in this category are NexGard (Merial, France), Bravecto (Merck Animal Health, U.S.), and Simparica (Zoetis, Inc., U.S.).

In August 2018, IVERHART MAX (ivermectin/pyrantel pamoate/praziquantel) chewable tablets were introduced by Virbac. These are broad spectrum medicines for dogs to prevent heartworm diseases. However, there can be adverse reaction of the products such as vomiting, diarrhea, ataxia, and convulsions, which would impact the adoption.

Distribution Channel Insights

Veterinary clinics accounted for the largest market share in 2018, owing to the increasing number of pet owners visiting clinics for their pet treatment. In addition, their willingness to spend on their pets and growing number of FTH diseases in these animals is further fueling the market growth.

According to a Parasites and Vectors in 2017, an independent study demonstrated the transaction records collected from six veterinary hospitals between 2015 and 2016 with 9,370 purchases of fluralaner for 5290 dogs. Moreover, pet owners also purchased an average of 2.18 doses of fluralaner for their dogs. Around 13% of dog owners purchased 4 doses of Bravecto to provide one year of coverage. Increasing adoption of these medications by the pet owners for the treatment and prevention against flea and tick disease is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, other distribution channels including retail and e-commerce are making their presence felt in the flea, tick, and heartworm products market. The growth can be attributed to pet lovers rapidly migrating to online channels along with the presence of big retailers like amazon, Walmart, chewy.com, and PetCo. These online retailers are offering convenience to select and purchase the products with faster delivery system, thereby driving the market growth.

Regional Insights of Flea, Tick, and Heartworm Products Market

North America held the largest revenue share in 2018, amounting to around USD 1.3 billion. Factors attributed to the regional market growth are rising prevalence of flea, tick and heartworm borne illnesses, increase in pet ownership clubbed with swelling concerns of pet owners towards their pet health, and pet care expenditure. The burden of parasitic infection in pet animals has surged over the past few years. For instance, According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2018, diseases caused by tick and flea bites tripled in the United States, and more than 640,000 cases were reported during the year 2015 to 2016.

Europe is anticipated to be the second-largest regional market due to government initiatives, research and development activities to check the safety and efficacy of flea, tick, and heartworm products, and presence of prominent animal healthcare products manufacturers. In October 2019, Zoetis sponsored two studies examining oral moxidectin for the prevention of canine heartworm disease. Research studies focused on the treatment and prevention of FTH in companion animals is further anticipated to propel regional market growth over the forecast period.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market is expected to exhibit a significant CAGR of over 9.0% in 2018. This growth could be attributed to rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure and growing unmet needs for animal health. Countries in South East Asia such as India, China, and Japan are the key contributors to the market growth, supported by the rising penetration of the veterinary healthcare services and increased consumption of advanced FTH based products for pet animals.

Market Share Insights of Flea, Tick, and Heartworm Products Market

The industry is marked by the presence of several established and emerging players. The market is fragmented and is inclusive of players such as Merck and Co., Inc.; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Virbac, Inc.; Elanco; Ceva; The Hartz Mountain Corporation; Zoetis; Promika, LLC; Sergeants Pet Care Products, Inc.; and Adams.

The players are focusing on implementing new strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, regional expansion, new product launch, and partnerships and distribution agreements to increase their market footprint. For instance, in August 2018, Merial, a part of Boehringer Ingelheim, and manufacturer of HEARTGARD Plus (Ivermectin/pyrantel) introduced a topical solution for cats i.e. CENTRAGUARD. The product has been approved and have been helpful in controlling intestinal parasites in cats such as hookworms, roundworms, and tapeworms.

Moreover, Boehringer Ingelheim is also involved in introducing several initiatives to combat parasitic infections such as heartworm infections in pets. For instance, in January 2019, the company introduced Heartworm 2020, an initiative dedicated for heartworm disease prevention in dogs. The initiative provided heartworm disease education tools and incentives to pet owners, via veterinarians, thereby helped the product penetration.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Flea, Tick, and Heartworm Products Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global flea, tick, and heartworm products market report on the basis of animal type, product, distribution channel, and region:

Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Canine

Feline

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Spray

Oral pills/Chewable

Powder

Spot on

Shampoo

Others (Collars, Drops, and Dips)

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Veterinary Clinics

Retail

E-commerce

