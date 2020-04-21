FinTech Blockchain Market to Show Strong Growth | Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Ripple, Earthport, Bitfury, Chain, Applied Blockchain,  Auxesis Group and Factom

The report analyzes and presents an overview of ‘FinTech Blockchain – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)’ is a professional and in-depth research & with a focus on the current state of the global industry.

Global FinTech Blockchain market is accounted for $231.0 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $34105.1 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 74.2%.

Global FinTech Blockchain Industry Factors such as increasing crypto currency market cap, huge demand of blockchain technology for payments, smart contracts, and digital identities are some key factors propelling the market growth. However, uncertain regulatory standards and frameworks, shortage of applications and use cases are restricting the market growth.

The Report on the FinTech Blockchain market offers explain knowledge on the market parts like dominating players, Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa), Applications Covered (Exchanges and Remittance , Identity Management, Compliance management, Smart contract, Payments, Clearing, and Settlement and Other Applications), End Users Covered (Insurance, Banking and Non-Banking Financial Services)

Some Of The Key Players In Global Fintech Blockchain Market Include Microsoft, Chain, Oracle, Auxesis Group, Recordskeeper, Earthport, Factom, Bitfury, Guardtime, Applied Blockchain, Alpha point, Digital, Asset Holdings, Abra, IBM and Ripple

FinTech Blockchain is ideal for technology and banking professionals who wish to differentiate themselves. Block chains provides users and companies in Fintech a decentralized network to share secure information, and provide the unalterable transfer of data. With the invention of Smart Contracts, block chains can ensure the obligations of both parties are met before a transaction or agreement is completed.

Organization sizes Covered:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises

Providers Covered:

Middleware Providers, Infrastructure and Protocol Providers and Application and Solution Providers

By provider, application and solution providers segment held significant growth for FinTech Blockchain market during the forecast period due to adoption of technologically developed blockchain solutions in financial companies. Based on Organization size, large enterprises segment is expected to lead the market as these solutions provide overall reduced infrastructure cost and improve customer loyalty. By Geography, Asia Pacific has witnessed significant growth during the forecast period owing to adoption of blockchain applications and rising in the overall investments in the blockchain technology solutions to change processes in the financial services industries in this region.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global FinTech Blockchain Market, By Deployment Model

6 Global FinTech Blockchain Market, By Type

7 Global FinTech Blockchain Market, By Application

8 Global FinTech Blockchain Market, By End User

9 Global FinTech Blockchain Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

