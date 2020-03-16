Financial Planning Software Market 2020 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026

Financial Planning Software Market 2020

The purpose of the report is to provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis for the industry Financial Planning Software. The report takes 2020 as the base year and considers a wide range of factors affecting the industry to provide a forecast till the year 2026. The information provided by the report can be used by industry and market analysts as well as by people who have an interest in the industry. The data used in the report is reliable and accurate. Primary and secondary research has been conducted to collect the data. The data in the report has been analysed using a wide range of mathematical and statistical metrics so as to provide the users of the report with quantifiable numbers that can be used to compare the performance of the industry with others of the same type. Methods like Price Trend Analysis. SWOT, Porters 5 Forces have been made use to prepare the report and give a reliable analysis of the industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Financial Planning Software market will register a 13.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2094.2 million by 2025, from $ 1253.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Financial Planning Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Financial Planning Software market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

PIEtech, Inc.

Wealthcare Capital Management

EMoney Advisor

Money Tree

WealthTec

Advicent

Envestnet

Oltis Software

InStream Solutions

Advisor Software

Moneywise Software

Futurewise Technologies

Struktur AG

SunGard WealthStation (FIS)

Cheshire Software

RightCapital

ISoftware Limited

Razor Logic Systems

Advizr

ESPlanner Inc.

SAP

WealthTrace

Sigma Conso

FinPal Pty Ltd

Prevero GmbH (Unit4)

This study considers the Financial Planning Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Cloud-based Financial Planning Software

On-promise Type Financial Planning Software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

SME

Large Enterprise

Personal Purpose

Other Purposes

Segmental Analysis: –

The industry FINANCIAL PLANNING SOFTWARE is segmented on the basis of the applications, end-users as well as the type of products and services it provides. The report therefore studies the industry on the basis of these segments. The report provides detailed data related to the applications that drive the growth of the industry. The report also discusses the products and services and their end-users who make a significant contribution to the revenue of the industry FINANCIAL PLANNING SOFTWARE. New product innovations by the industry are also talked about in the report.

