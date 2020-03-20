Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Industry 2020 Market Overview, Growth, Key Players and 2025 Future Forecast Report

Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Industry studies the Fiber Optic Product for imaging market. Fiber Optic Product for Imaging discussed in this report, are fused fiber optics-based products, including fiber optics faceplates, fiber optic tapers, etc., are mainly used for military night vision, medical and dental areas, scientific and commercial applications.

China is one of the largest manufacturing bases of fiber optic product for imaging industry, over 39% of fiber optic product for imaging are manufactured in this region. Due to large capital expenditure in R&D and equipment and cheaper labor, as well as tremendous downstream demand and potential, capacity and production is rising significantly.

Besides China, USA is the second largest consumption market in terms of volume, and largest market in terms of value.

Leading manufacturers are Incom, Schott, Hamamatsu, Honsun, North Night Vision, etc. Concentration rate of top 5 is 82.7% in 2017, compare to 83.1% in 2013.

The worldwide market for Fiber Optic Product for Imaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 320 million US$ in 2025, from 280 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Fiber Optic Product for Imaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Market is spread across 118 pages, profiling 09 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Fiber Optic Tapers utilize a coherent fiber optic plate that transmits either a magnified or reduced image from its input surface to its output surface. These low distortion tapers are made with EMA Fibers to absorb light and are optimized for 1/2” or 2/3” sensor chip sizes. Magnification is a ratio of the diameters of the large and small ends of the tapers. Typical applications include image magnification or reduction, sensor coupling, fluoroscopy, and light sensors.

Fiber Optic Faceplates transmit images from input surface to output surface using coherent fibers. Common uses include CRT/LCD displays, sensor coupling, X-ray imaging and image intensification. All tapers and faceplates are suitable for visible and NIR applications and feature beveled edges.

Fiber Optic Image Conduits transmit images from one polished face to the other and can be used straight or bent to fit space requirements without loss of light transmission.

Market Segment by Type covers:

Fiber Optic Faceplate

Fiber Optic Taper

Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Night Vision Application

Medical and Dental Application

Commercial and Industrial Application

Scientific Application

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Fiber Optic Product for Imaging Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Fiber Optic Product for Imaging, with sales, revenue, and price of Fiber Optic Product for Imaging, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Fiber Optic Product for Imaging, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Fiber Optic Product for Imaging market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Fiber Optic Product for Imaging sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

