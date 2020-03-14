Fiber Optic Connector Market : Global Forecast over 2018 – 2025

Global Fiber Optic Connector market is projected to grow at around CAGR of xx% to reach approximately USD xx million by 2025, An optical fibre connector terminates the end of an optical fibre, and enables quicker connection and disconnection than splicing. The connectors mechanically couple and align the cores of fibres so light can pass. Better connectors lose very little light due to reflection or misalignment of the fibres. Fabricators produce fibre optic connectors, in bulk, for long-distance cabling purposes. They are made of ultra-pure quartz. The global market is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. The high demand from sensing applications and the communication segment for diverse purposes delivers dynamic opportunities for the industry growth.

Market Dynamics:

The global marketplace is majorly driven by the growing adoption of the fibre optic technology. The increasing preference toward high bandwidth communication and emerging opportunities in the healthcare sector are anticipated to fuel the technology market, alongside the connectors market. The industry is anticipated to pose promising growth prospects (over the forecast period), which are stemmed by the combination of numerous factors such as growing government funding for telecommunication infrastructure development and investments & research, embarked upon by leading players, for upgrading and enlarging the solicitation frontiers. In addition, the growing awareness of the benefits of the technology is further driving market growth.

Market Players:

The Fiber Optic Connector market is dominated by a few global players, and comprises several regional players. Some of the key players operating in the Fiber Optic Connector ecosystem are 3M Company, Alcatel-Lucent SA, Arris Group, Inc., Corning, Inc., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., OFS Fitel, LLC, Optical Cable Corporation, Sterlite Technologies Ltd. and TE Connectivity Ltd. and other.

Market Segmentation:

Fiber Optic Connector market is segmented based on Application, Type and geography. On the basis of application the targeted market is segmented into datacenter, telecommunication, high density interconnection, inter/intra building, security systems, community antenna television and other. On the basis of type the market is classified into lucent connectors, fiber connector, straight tip, master unit, sub multi assembly.

Market segmented on the basis of Application:

– Datacenter

– Telecommunication

– High Density Interconnection

– Inter/Intra Building

– Security Systems

– Community Antenna Television

– Other

Market segmented on the basis of Type:

– Lucent Connector (LC)

– Multi-Fiber Termination Push On/Pull Off (MTP)

– Subscriber Connector (SC)

– Straight Tip (ST)

– Fiber Connector (FC)

– Master Unit (MU)

– Fiber Distributed Data Interface (FDDI)

– Sub Multi Assembly (SMA)

Market segmented on the basis of region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA

