FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Research Report- Opportunities & Challenges With Completely Different Segments, Forecast- 2026

Scope of FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market: FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) is an industrial container made of flexible fabric that is designed for storing and transporting dry, flow able products, such as sand, fertilizer, and granules of plastic.

The classification of FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) includes Type A FIBCs, Type B FIBCs, Type C FIBCs and Type D FIBCs. The proportion of Type A FIBCs in 2016 is about 67.8%, and the proportion of Type B FIBCs in 2016 is about 23.5%.

There are many manufacturers with small scale in China and India. The market is chaos and a market adjustment is expected in the future, and this phenomenon also appears in other developing countries.

Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market size will increase to 9400 Million US$ by 2025, from 6870 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container).

❇ Type A FIBCs

❇ Type B FIBCs

❇ Type C FIBCs

❇ Type D FIBCs

❇ Chemical Industry

❇ Food Industry

❇ Pharmaceutical Industry

❇ Others

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

