Fertility Treatments Report By Geography, By Key Players And By Trends Research by TBRC

The fertility treatment market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The fertility treatment market consists of sales services and related products that are used in various applications to treat infertile patients. Fertility treatment is a medical procedure intended to increase the chances of conceiving a child.

The growth in the median age of first-time motherhood combined with change in lifestyle increased the difficulty of conceiving, increasing the demand for fertility treatment industry. The median age of first-time motherhood has increased all over the globe due to late marriages, contraceptive techniques, and increase in number of women who prioritize their careers over starting a family. According to statistics from the National Center for Health Statistics in 2018, the average age for having a first baby in the USA was 26.9 years, an increase from 22.7 years in 1980.

Fertility Treatments Market Segmentation

By Product:

1. Reagents

2. Equipment

By End-User:

1. Fertility Clinics

2. Hospitals

3. Surgical Centers

4. Clinical Research Institutes

Development of new techniques to treat infertility using a human’s body is a key trend in the fertility treatments market. INVOcell is an IVF alternative that uses the woman’s body to support fertilization, thus eliminating the cost of a laboratory incubator.

Some of the major key players involved in the Fertility Treatments market are

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Care Fertility Group

Genea Limited

The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp

Medicover Group

Monash IVF Group

Progyny Inc.

Vitrolife

Carolinas Fertility Institute

OvaScience Inc.

