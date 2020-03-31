Ferrovanadium Market Analysis 2019 – Growth by Top Companies and Trends by Types, Treatment, Diagnosis and Application – Forecast Analysis to 2027

Global Ferrovanadium market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ferrovanadium .



market segmentation and forecast

The global ferrovanadium market is segmented on the basis of grade, production method, end use industry and region. On the basis of grade, the global ferrovanadium market has been segmented as FeV40, FeV50, FeV60, FeV80 and nitride ferrovanadium. On the basis of production method, the ferrovanadium market is segmented into aluminothermy reduction and silicon reduction. On the basis of end use, the global ferrovanadium market is segmented into aerospace, automotive & transportation, construction, oil & gas industrial equipment and others. In the others segment of end use industries, we have considered the industries that are consuming steel other than the mentioned industries. Key regions covered in the report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia & Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), China, India and Japan.

Global ferrovanadium market analysis, by region

From a regional perspective, the ferrovanadium market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of volume and value demand. The market in the region is expected to be significantly driven by demand from developing nations such as India and China. The growth of the region will be supplemented by the growing construction and automotive sector. In addition, the Chinese ferrovanadium market is anticipated to witness additional demand for ferrovanadium in the coming years, mainly due to revised standards by the Chinese government for increasing the tensile strength of rebar products.

Key players dominating the global ferrovanadium market

Some of the players reported in this study on the global ferrovanadium market are EVRAZ plc; AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group; Bear Metallurgical Company; Treibacher Industrie AG; Reade International Corp.; Masterloy Products Company; Hickman, Williams & Company; JINZHOU GUANGDA FERROALLOY CO., LTD; TAIYO KOKO Co., Ltd.; Woojin Industry Co., Ltd.; JAYESH GROUP; Pangang Group Vanadium Titanium & Resources Co., Ltd. and NTPF Etalon Co., Ltd. The manufacturers are currently focusing on enhancing their production outputs to cater to the increasing demand for ferrovanadium in the global market.

