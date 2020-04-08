Feminine Hygiene Market Global Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2018-2025

The feminine hygiene market was valued at USD 19.98 billion by 2017, growing with 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025

Market Dynamics

Feminine hygiene products include absorbent materials for menstrual cycle, menstrual cups that do not allow flow or leakage of fluid. Besides this, the products also include washes, tissues, and fabrics that are used as a part of feminine hygiene products. This is a growing industry in the personal care segment. One of the primary reasons this industry is witnessing exponential growth is due to the increasing awareness towards hygiene, especially feminine hygiene. Most major personal care brands are manufacturing this product to improve the hygiene and health of women.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10294106

Increased awareness of intimate hygiene and menstrual hygiene products such as sanitary pads in on a rise. This can be attributed to a general increase in awareness by health care professionals, social media, etc. An increase in the disposal income in individuals is also one of the contributing factors that are resulting in an increase in the feminine hygiene products market. An increase in product innovation and overall feminine hygiene awareness is expected to be the triggers that will result in the growth of this industry. Globally various initiatives are being conducted on increasing awareness amongst individuals to do with feminine hygiene.

One of the market restraints can be attributed to the environmental issues that are being raised with respect to sanitary pads. An article on the Medium, 2018 on the sustainable impact of sanitary pads stated a plastic sanitary pad takes approximately 300-500 years to decompose completely. Therefore, rising environmental concerns are being raised and eventually, this may affect the industry growth to some extent.

Product Takeaway

The two major product categories are menstrual care and cleaning & deodorizing products. These categories are further divided into various sub-categories as follows; within the menstrual care, the subdivisions include sanitary napkins/pads, tampons, menstrual care products, and menstrual cups. Wherein, within the cleaning and deodorizing the subcategories comprise of feminine powders, soaps and washes, and cleaning & deodorizing products market.

Sanitary pads rule in terms of market share followed by Tampons and panty lines. Growing awareness among the end-users coupled with increasing number of companies investing in this product support the segment growth significantly over the study period. The growth is followed by other tampons, menstrual cups and cleaning and deodorizing agents.

Request For Full Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10294106

Distribution Takeaway

Major distribution channel for feminine hygiene products can be categorized as super markets, drug stores, online retail market, and others. With respect to the fastest growth, retail segment and E-commerce is anticipated to have the fastest growth during the forecast period. With an increase in digital marketing adventures, e-commerce is definitely on top of the chain when it comes to the distributions of feminine hygiene related products. Since this product also falls into a specialized category, growth in the areas such as specialty market is also expected to improve. Retail channels are also growing segments because of a growing category of retail pharmacy.

Regional Takeaway

Due to the sheer population and increasing awareness, Asia Pacific is the leader in terms of revenue share. Increased levels of disposable income, a thriving economy and the general incentives by governments has definitely impacted the growth of Asia Pacific countries. Europe follows the suit with respect to a general increase in awareness. People are more aware and willing to spend on the feminine hygiene market here. In terms of the rest of the world, areas such as Latin America, Africa experiences a gradual increase in awareness. Subsequently, however, even these regions are expected to grow drastically.

Key Vendor Takeaway

Major companies in the segment includes Glenmark, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, Lil-Lets UK Limited, Edgewell Personal Care, Ontex, Essity, Kao Corporation, Natracare Bodywise and Summer’s Eve. Companies are actively investing in research and development activities to introduce new products in the market. For instance, Proctor & Gamble launched organic tampons named Tampax, that are environmentally safe and healthy. The product is designed for comfortable insertion and has an absorbent Built-in Backup Braid which protect against unexpected leaks.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies

Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY PRODUCT

Menstrual Care Products

Menstrual Cups

Menstrual Care Products

Sanitary Napkins/Pads

Tampons

Others

Cleaning and Deoderizing Products

Feminine Powders, Soaps and Washes

Others

MARKET, DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Request For Full Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10294106

Drug Stores

Super Markets

Online Retail Stores

Others

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609