Feed Phosphate Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.10% during 2019-2027

According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “Feed Phosphate Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global feed phosphate market in terms of market segmentation by type, application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global feed phosphate market can be segmented by type, application and regions. Based on type, the market is segmented into monocalcium phosphate, dicalcium phosphate and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into livestock, poultry, aquaculture and others. Industrialization in pork and poultry meat production is leading to rapid growth in this sector as the main players are breeding the livestock by nurturing them with adequate nutrition with a rich diet, thus resulting in rise in demand of feed phosphate. Rising nutrition necessities for poultry production coupled with favorable government standards will foster the industry growth.

The global feed phosphate market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 4.10% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. The market is observing significant growth on account of rise in consumer demand for quality meat and meat products owing to changing lifestyle patterns and increasing disposable income. Further, the factors triggering the monocalcium phosphate market includes increasing demand for the supplement diet, wide applications such as in bakery products, agriculture, increasing demand for the canned food.

By region, the global feed phosphate market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, out of which, North America is expected to lead the global feed phosphate market on the back of rising demand for more convenient and processed foods which are mainly meat based including beef and pork. Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a significant growth on the back of increasing healthcare expenditure and nutritional supplement. Meat consumption is highly linked to higher incomes and as a shift, the food consumption of animal protein sources is likely to increase.

Increased Consumption and Industrialization of Livestock

The global feed phosphate market is growing with a constant increase in demand for meat and meat products. It helps the animals in weight-gain during their growth stages. Feed phosphate, with its diversified application, satisfies the need of population by feeding animals with best input for their nourishment. Industrialization has led to developmental changes of large production units, which are manufacturing in large quantities and offering the products at a lower cost by enhancing the quality and consistency.

However, the high cost of phosphate salts, such as monocalcium and dicalcium phosphates, has led to the increase in the usage of substitutes such as phytase, which is lower in cost and can be used as a means of controlling the overall feed cost which in turn is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global feed phosphate market which includes company profiling of key companies such as The Mosaic Company, Eurochem, OCP Group, Fosfitalia Group, Elixir, Yara International, Reanjoy, Phosagro, Potashcorp, Wengfu, Malaysian Phosphate Additives and Lifosa. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global feed phosphate market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

