Factoring Market Growth, Size, Analysis, Outlook by 2020 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Factoring and Commercial Finance firms work with consumer businesses to produce finance to modify them to industry. The global factoring industry provides businesses the funding they need to meet their day-after-day business expenses, as well as payments to suppliers, salaries, rent and rates. Growing ecommerce and overall enhanced business processes are the major factors boosting the growth of this industry. This funding is thought as “working capital”. The amount of funding that factoring industry provides is contingent on the volume of sales the vendor generates; it should be enough to fulfill the desire of the vendor on its own or could also be complementary to that raised from ancient sources.

Global Factoring Market is projected to reach USD 9,275.15 billion by 2025. Growing awareness, technological advancement, need for financing, efficiency in process of receiving payment for invoices, increasing trade activities between countries and growing small and medium enterprises are some of the major factors due to which the demand for factoring is expected to grow during the forecast period. The global market is fragmented with the presence of many established international and domestic players.

Factoring and Commercial Finance is based on the concept of commerce / assignment of business’s unpaid receivables (sales invoices) to the issuer for a payment reminiscent of the price of the invoices less a fee for offering the service and a charge for the amount the invoice is based. This implies that instead of having to wait 30 or 60 days, or maybe longer for payment from their customers (the Buyers), the Seller will have access to their funds among twenty four hours and infrequently sooner. The issuer can then collect the invoice payment from the customer and recover their advance. This comfort has increased the popularity of the global factoring market to many folds.

The issuer may offer additional services to the vendor. They can supply assessments of the creditworthiness of the consumers that the vendor is selling to. This service is offered to the vendor both on existing and potential consumers and maybe a constant review service, serving to the vendor to form informed real time choices concerning giving credit. The issuer will include Sales Ledger Management and assortment services. These are also outsourced to the issuer or is kept in house by the seller depending on the product offered.

The growth in international factoring has been mainly driven by the rise in open account trade, specifically from suppliers in the developing countries. The major importers in the developed countries are pushing the demand, including the acceptance of factoring as an appropriate alternative to traditional forms of trade finance. China has played the most important role in this impressive international factoring growth over the past decade, growing at a rate of above 50% per annum, and becoming one of the largest factoring markets globally.

The Global Factoring Market is fragmented with a large number of domestic and international players. There are around more than 7,000 banks and technology companies that provide factoring services globally. Each region has a list of top players which covers the majority of the market by offering its services. Moreover, banks are integrating with technology to improve efficiency in the process of factoring. Blockchain, the latest technology is also being implemented in this service which is further enhancing the process of factoring by reducing the overall cost and increasing the profit margins. For instance, American International Group collaborated with TradeIX, an open platform for trade finance implemented blockchain in the factoring process.

For an SME, the opportunity to source its assortment activity and manage the ledgers is a significant advantage. For large size companies with developed and dedicated accounts departments, the collection and ledger observance and management activity will simply be kept in house.

The global factoring market is categorized into several segmentation including type overview and regional overview. On the basis of type overview, the global factoring market is fragmented into domestic and international. Looping onto the regional overview, the global factoring market is a wide range to North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, China, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific, South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, the Middle East & Africa, South Africa, Morocco, UAE, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

