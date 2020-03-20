Face Mask Industry 2025-Supply, Trend, Market Share, Growth and Demand Forecast Report

Face Mask Industry studies a loose-fitting, disposable device that creates a physical barrier between the mouth and nose of the wearer and potential contaminants in the immediate environment. Facemasks are not to be shared and may be labeled as surgical, isolation, dental or medical procedure masks. They may come with or without a face shield.

The leading manufactures mainly are 3M, Honeywell, KOWA, Uvex and McKesson. 3M is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 8% in 2017. The next is Honeywell and KOWA.

There are mainly five type product of Face Mask market: Hospital Mask, Industrial Mask, Dental Mask, Veterinary Mask and others.

Geographically, the global Face Mask market has been segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and other region The United States held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 29% in 2017. The next is China.

The worldwide market for Face Mask is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 24.8% over the next five years, will reach 10500 million US$ in 2024, from 2790 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Global Face Mask Market is spread across 123 pages, profiling 14 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Facemasks are made in different thicknesses and with different ability to protect you from contact with liquids. These properties may also affect how easily you can breathe through the facemask and how well the facemask protects you.

This report focuses on the Face Mask in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Face Mask Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

3M, Honeywell, KOWA, Uvex, McKesson, MölnlyckeHealth, Halyard Healthcare, Hakugen, CM, Shanghai Dasheng, Sinotextiles, Irema, BDS and Winner Medical

Market Segment by Type covers:

Hospital Mask

Industrial Mask

Dental Mask

Veterinary Mask

Other

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Pharmacy & Drugstore

Supermarket & Mall

Online Channel

