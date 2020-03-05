Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market Undertake Strapping Growth By 2020 With Saint Gobain, Livanova PLC, OriGen Biomedical, EUROSETS, Alung Technologies Inc, Microport Scientific Corporation, Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation,

A new market intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled “Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) that provide information, statistics, facts and figures, corporate intelligence, economic data, innovation drivers which are very supportive for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. This global —-business report makes available a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. Businesses can achieve key statistics on the market status of regional and global manufacturers along with precious guidance and direction to drive the business towards the growth and success. The major scope of this market research report involves industry research, customer insights, market sizing and forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment.

Global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market is expected to rise with a steady CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the technological advancements in the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market.

Market Definition: Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

Global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation is a technique of providing respiratory and cardiac support to patients whose lungs and heart are incapable of providing the required amount of gaseous exchange. It is an option for patients undergoing a heart transplant or a lung transplant surgery. It is also used in the late stage treatment or post-cardiopulmonary bypass with lung/heart failure. It is also termed as a life support machine. ECMO circuit includes cannulas, pumps, blenders and oxygenators for oxygenating blood and removing carbon dioxide with the help of membrane oxygenator.

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases is expected to enhance the growth of the market

Growing adoption of ECMO in lung transplantation process is another factor boosting the market growth

Technological advancements in ECMO machine will also boost the growth of the market

Increasing number of ECMO centres also acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

High cost associated with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation can impede the growth of this market

Complications associated with ECMO such as bleeding, infections may hamper the growth of the market

Absence of skilled professionals in the medical field who are well equipped to handle such devices also restricts the market growth

Segmentation: Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market

By Component

Pumps

Oxygenators

Controllers

Cannula

Accessories

By Patient Population

Infant

Adult

Pediatric

By Age Group

Neonates

Adults

Pediatric

By Modality

Venoarterial ECMO

Venovenous ECMO

Arteriovenous ECMO

By Indication

Respiratory Disorders

Cardiac Disorders

Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR)),

By End Use

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

