Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market size was valued at USD 279.0 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving this market is rising incidence of cardiopulmonary disease and respiratory failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an individual dies every 37 seconds from cardiovascular disease in the U.S. Furthermore, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) was among the leading causes of death in the U.S in 2018.

Increasing number of hospitals offering extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine services and rising number of awareness programs are some of the other factors boosting market growth. According to the Federal Agency of Health Research and Quality, 6,890 extracorporeal membrane oxygenation procedures were performed in U.S in 2014. Thereafter, adoption of ECMO machines in hospitals has increased significantly. According to the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization, the number of hospitals offering ECMO services reached 264 in 2019, up from 108 in 2008.

Increasing awareness about extracorporeal membrane oxygenation procedures and ongoing technological advancements are further propelling the market. Many government organizations are working to spread awareness about these procedures across the globe. Initiatives such as the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) aims at creating awareness about COPD and its treatment, which includes the usage of ECMO devices. Furthermore, increasing adoption rate of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines is catalyzing technological advancements in these systems. The latest advancement includes oxygenators, hollow pumps, and heparin coated cannula used for various application in surgeries. In addition, recently developed ECMO machines are smaller in size, thus increasing their portability and applications. Portable adaptors and compact extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine circuits have also been developed, which helps in transportation of critically ill patients.

Increasing geriatric population, coupled with growing incidence of coronary heart disease, is boosting the adoption of ECMO machines. Coronary heart disease is strongly associated with age and is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. According to the United Nations, the number of people aged 80 years or more is projected to reach 426 million by 2050, rising from 143 million in 2019. However, complications associated with ECMO machines such as infections, technical failure, bleeding, and high cost of treatment may hinder the market for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines.

Component Insights of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market

On the basis of component, the market for ECMO machines has been segmented into cannula, oxygenators, pumps, controllers, and accessories. The oxygenators segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a lucrative pace during the forecast period. The dominant revenue share of this segment is primarily attributed to its high cost and acute exchange rate for different system. The exchange rate of oxygenators is mainly due to mechanical failure, pump head thrombosis, and acute oxygenator thrombosis.

The pumps segment also accounted for a considerable share in the market for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines in 2019. The pumps in ECMO machines help pump blood from a patient to artificial lungs that send the blood back to the patient after oxygenation. The growth of the segment is primarily attributed to high usage of pumps in ECMO procedures and availability of various types of pumps such as roller, impeller, and centrifugal.

Modality Insights

Based on modality, the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine market has been segmented into veno-arterial, veno-venous, and arterio-venous. The veno-arterial segment held the dominant share in 2019. This is primarily attributed to the high usage of this variant in treating patients with cardiac arrest, assisting with algorithm life support strategies to restore blood circulation.

The veno-venous segment captured significant share in the market for ECMO machines in 2019 and is expected to grow at a lucrative pace during the forecast period. The primary function of the veno-venous ECMO (VV ECMO) circuit is to ease the process of exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide. Thus, its a major application in cases where lung support is needed. The key driver of this segment is increasing incidence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). According to WHO, there were 251 million cases of COPD globally in 2016 and this number is expected rise further over the forecast period.

Application Insights of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market

Based on application, the market for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines has been segmented into respiratory, cardiac, and extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (ECPR). The respiratory segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019. Some of the key segment drivers are increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders and rising awareness of ECMO machines. According to statistics published by the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization, over 2,600 patients suffering from respiratory illnesses in the U.S. underwent ECMO therapy in 2015.

The cardiac surgery segment also accounted for a considerable market share in 2019 owing to increasing incidence of cardiac ailments, growing cardiac surgeries, and rising awareness about the benefits of ECMO machines in this field. According to the American Heart Association, approximately 1 of every 3 deaths in U.S. were caused by cardiovascular disease in 2016. Moreover, increasing cost of ECMO procedures, especially in cardiac surgery, is expected to drive the revenue contribution of this segment.

Patient

Type Insights of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market

Based on patient type, the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is segmented into neonates, pediatric, and adult. The adult patients segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Soaring consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and smoking, coupled with widespread sedentary lifestyle, is increasing the global burden of cardiac and respiratory diseases in adults. According to a report published by the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization, in January 2016, there were around 7,850 adults suffering from cardiac illnesses that required ECMO.

The pediatric patients segment also accounted for a considerable share in the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market in 2019 and is expected to grow at a robust pace over the course of the forecast period. One of the key factors driving this segment is increase in the number of children with various pulmonary heart diseases. According to the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization, in January 2016, around 8,102 children suffered from cardiac illnesses and required ECMO therapy.

Regional Insights of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America is leading the global market for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines owing the presence of major players and frequent product launches. The growth of this market can also be attributed to government support for quality healthcare, high purchasing power parity of patients, and increasing prevalence of diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in U.S. and Canada. The presence of sophisticated healthcare facilities and favorable reimbursement policies have led to increased hospital admission rate, which in turn is expected to boost the usage rate of ECMO machines in the region.

The Asia Pacific market for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving this market is increase in healthcare expenditure by government and private agencies in order to improve healthcare facilities. Economic development in countries such as Japan, India, and China, coupled with rising government initiatives related to development of healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement policies, is further expected to augment ECMO machines market.

Market Share Insights of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market

Leading players in the market include Medtronic plc, Sorin Group, Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG, Medos Medizintechnik AG, Nipro Medical Corporation, and Microport Scientific Corporation. Major players are focused on technological collaborations and launch of advanced ECMO machines to stay ahead of the competition. For instance, in February 2016, Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation launched the CAPIOX FX advance oxygenator. This device offers advanced features such as increased blood flow rate with a 3,000 ml reservoir and enhanced flow dynamics.Â

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels as well as provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global ECMO machine market report on the basis of component, modality, patient type, application, and region:

