EXOCRINE PANCREATIC INSUFFICIENCY (EPI) THERAPEUTICS AND DIAGNOSTICS MARKET IS THRIVING GLOBALLY WITH ELI LILLY AND COMPANY; ABBVIE INC.; VIVUS INC.; MAYOLY SPINDLER; ALLERGAN; NORDMARK ARZNEIMITTEL GMBH & CO. KG

A new business intelligence report released by Data bridge Market Research with title "Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2026" has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Report offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Eli Lilly and Company; AbbVie Inc.; VIVUS Inc.; Mayoly Spindler; ALLERGAN; Nordmark Arzneimittel GmbH & Co. KG; Janssen Global Services, LLC; PDL BioPHARMA; Cilian AG; Digestive Care, Inc.; Anthera and AzurRx.

Global Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market By Type (Therapeutics, Diagnostics), Therapeutic Drugs (Creon, Zenpep, Pancreaze, Ultresa, Viokace, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Global Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.96 billion to a projected value of USD 7.09 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.57% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the large number of therapies and drugs in the pipeline of major pharmaceutical companies currently present in the market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics and diagnostics market are

Market Definition:

Exocrine pancreatic insufficiency is a disorder which causes the pancreas to behave improperly resulting in the lack of generation of digestive enzymes required for the proper digestion of food. It is majorly caused in humans suffering from cystic fibrosis. The therapeutics currently prevalent in the market includes lifestyle changes, management of nutritional intake enzyme replacement. The diagnostics procedures include testing the blood sample, various diagnostic imaging procedures and others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics and diagnostics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics and diagnostics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Increase in the prevalence of diabetes globally which is one of the major factors behind the generation of cystic fibrosis which ultimately causes EPI; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing expenditure incurred on healthcare and development of healthcare infrastructure along with increasing prevalence of the disorders are expected to positively affect the market growth

Market Restraints

Presence of strict regulations regarding the approval and commercialization of therapies across the various regions is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of advancements in technology and innovations for the treatment of disorders is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, VIVUS Inc. announced that, they had agreed to acquire the product rights for “PANCREAZE (pancrelipase)” from Janssen Global Services, LLC for the United States and Canada region. This acquisition will significantly improve the financial standpoint of the company and will improve the product offerings for the gastrointestinal disorders market.

In December 2016, ALLERGAN announced that, they had received a positive opinion for marketing authorization of “ENZEPI® (pancrelipase)” in the European region from Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). The product is a therapeutic PERT (Pancreatic Enzyme Replacement Therapy) for patients suffering from Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI). This positive opinion is a big step in bringing this therapy into the market for the European region.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics and diagnostics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Segmentation:

By Type Therapeutics Nutritional Management Pancreatic Enzyme Replacement Therapy (PERT) Lifestyle Modification Diagnostics Blood Tests Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Computed Tomography (CT) Scanning Endoscopic Ultra-Sonography (EUS) Others

By Therapeutic Drugs Creon Zenpep Pancreaze Ultresa Viokace Others



Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

