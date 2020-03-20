Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market is Booming at a Highest CAGR of 7.3% With Major key Players BorgWarner, Denso, Rheinmetall Automotive, Continental, Mahle and Others 2019-2024

The research report on Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve Market Gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

In internal combustion engines, exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) is a emissions reduction technique used in petrol/gasoline and diesel engines to reduce nitrogen oxide. EGR works by recirculating a part of an engine’s exhaust gas back to the engine cylinders. In the case of gasoline engines, this inert exhaust displaces an amount of combustible gas from the cylinder. In diesel engines, the exhaust gas replaces parts of the excess oxygen in the pre-combustion mixture. The fuel mixture combusts, causing clatter of valves and damages the engine. Allowing small amounts of gas into the chamber reduces the temperature. Regulating the exhaust is done by the EGR Valve. EGR technology offers automobile producers a reliable, compact and cost-effective method to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, and is fast catching up the standard solution for gasoline hybrid propulsion systems. It increases the output of the fuel. The EGR Valve Minimizes throttling losses reduce chemical disassociation, reduces heat reduction.

Scope of the Report:

According to the report, one of the key drivers of the market is the regulation of NOx emission from diesel and gasoline engines. To comply with rigorous NOx emission regulations, a combination of NOx reduction catalysts and EGR systems is used. Vehicles in European countries undergo stringent checks for compliance with emission standards. Japan and the US have adopted similar regulations. Governments issue such emission regulations to reduce the effects of harmful gases on human health and the environment. The primary aim of these legislations is to reduce the release of NOx and PM from the vehicle’s fuel.

The growth of the Global EGR valves market may be impacted by the increased adoption of SCR over EGR systems technology, which has led to a decrease in the usage of EGR systems. SCR is a technology adopted by many automobile manufacturers, which uses AdBlue to convert excessive NOx gases into water and nitrogen.

“The worldwide market for Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.3% over the next five years, will reach 1100 million US$ in 2024, from 720 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Valve in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*BorgWarner

*Denso

*Rheinmetall Automotive

*Continental

*Mahle

*Delphi

*Korens

*Keihin

*Longsheng Technology

*Eberspacher

*Faurecia

*Yibin Tianruida

*MEET Automotive

*Klubert + Schmidt

*Zhejiang Jiulong

*Gits Manufacturing

*Yinlun Machinery

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

*Market Segment by Type, covers: Gasoline EGR Valve, Diesel EGR Valve

*Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Non-road Usage

