Excavator Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During 2017 to 2026

Excavator Market: A Comprehensive Presentation of Potential Growth Opportunities for Stakeholders

A recently compiled report of XploreMR, titled “Global Excavator Market: Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking Global Review 2017 to 2026,” provides a comprehensive analysis on development of the excavator market worldwide. Size of the excavator market has been evaluated for the historical period (2012-2017) and forecast period (2018-2027), and has been delivered in terms of value (US$ million) and volume (units). The report also offers a detailed analysis and forecast on key segments and the competitive landscape of the excavator market.

The report by XploreMR also offers historical data and forecast on the excavator market. The latest report on excavator market focuses on the factors impacting the growth and provides key insights on the market. The report also offers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the excavator market.

The study includes on the factors influencing the growth of the excavator market globally. The primary objective of the XploreMR report is to offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for manufacturers, distributors, and other stakeholders in the excavator market.

Competitive landscape along the growth opportunities for the key players in the excavator market are provided in the report. Detailed profiles of excavator manufacturers have also been featured within the scope of the report to explain in details their short-term and long-term business strategies, key financials, key offerings, and recent developments in the excavator market.

Chapter 1 – Global Compact Wheel Loader Market – Global Outlook

The XploreMR report of excavator market commences with offering an outlook of the excavator market, which includes information about global developments, and the impact of global population, GDP, and automotive industry on the excavator market. This mainly features macroeconomic factors that are influencing growth of the excavator market.

Chapter 2 – Global Excavator Market – Executive Summary

A succinct summary of the excavator market has been offered in the second chapter of the report, which gives a synopsis of key findings in the market, along with information on the automotive industry’s structure. Mega trends impacting growth of the excavator market have also been highlighted in this chapter. Opportunity assessment for companies operating in the excavator market has been given with the aid of Wheel of Fortune.

Chapter 3 – Global Excavator Market Overview

The report offers a concise overview of the excavator market, which includes an introduction to the excavator market, along with a definition of the target product – excavator. A systematic breakdown of the excavator market has been offered in this chapter, which implies scope of the research involved. Size of the excavator market has been evaluated in terms of volume (units) as well as value (US$ million), and forecast on the excavator market has been offered for the period between 2018 and 2026.

This chapter also includes information about value chain, cost structure, outlook of the global construction industry, global infrastructure spending, major construction projects, road infrastructure scenario, investment feasibility matrix, and Porter’s analysis to help readers to understand microeconomic factors impacting growth of the excavator market.

Chapter 4 – Global Excavator Market Analysis and Forecast 2012-2026

This chapter features detailed information about market segmentation and comparison of each segment in terms of market value (US$ million) and volume (units).

To provide detailed information about development of the excavator market, the market is divided into five segments in the XploreMR report. Readers can find in-depth analysis of each segment of the excavator market, which can ultimately help market players to modify or alter their business strategies for the coming future.

Based on the product types, the excavator market is segmented into compact excavators, crawler excavators, dragline excavators, long reach excavators, and suction excavators. According to the mechanism type, the excavator market is segmented in to electric excavators, hybrid excavators, and hydraulic excavators.

Depending on the size class of excavators, the excavator market is divided into four categories – mini or compact (<13,227 lbs.), medium (13,227 – 22,046 lbs.), standard/full-size (22,046 – 198,416 lbs.), and heavy excavator (>198,416 lbs.). Based on the end-user industry, the excavator market is segmented into construction, mining, and forestry & agriculture.

According to the geographical markets for excavators, the global excavator market is segmented into six regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 5 – North America Excavator Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

This chapter gives a succinct introduction to the excavator market in North America, along with a detailed analysis and forecast on regional trends impacting the market growth. Key countries assessed in the North America excavator market are the U.S., and Canada, and value & volume forecast on the excavator market in these countries have also been delivered in this chapter.

This chapter also provides detailed analysis of the North American market for excavators based on the demand for excavators according to product types, mechanism types, size class of excavators, and end-user industries in the excavator market in the region.

Chapter 6 – Latin America Excavator Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information on how excavator market will grow in Latin American region during 2018-2026. The market value assessment by country, such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and rest of Latin American region, according to the demand for excavator according to product types, mechanism types, size class of excavators, and end-user industries in the excavator market in LATAM countries, is also provided in this chapter.

Chapter 7 – Europe Excavator Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

The information featured in this chapter can help readers to comprehend growth prospects of the market for excavator across the European region. This chapter also explains growth prospects of the excavator market in the European Union based on demand for excavator according to product types, mechanism types, size class of excavators, and end-user industries in the European excavator market.

This chapter provides detailed information on micro and macroeconomic factors that are instrumental in boosting or hampering adoption of excavator in European countries, such as Germany, France, Spain, U.K., and Nordics (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden).

Chapter 8 – Japan Excavator Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

Japan’s excavator market has been comprehensively assessed in this chapter, and detailed analysis on key trends impacting growth of the market in the country has been offered. Y-o-Y growth comparison, Volume & revenue comparison, and the market share comparison of all the key segments, including product types, mechanism types, size class of excavators, and end-user industries, assessed in the Japan excavator market have been delivered in this chapter.

Chapter 9 – APEJ Excavator Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

An introduction to Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) excavator market has been offered in this chapter of the report. This chapter offers an accurate forecast on the excavator market in the region in terms of volume and value. Key countries studied under the APEJ excavator market are ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, China, India, and Rest of the APEJ region. The excavator market in APEJ has also been assessed on the basis of product types, mechanism types, size class of excavators, and end-user industries.

Chapter 10 – MEA Excavator Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about development of the market for excavator in Middle East & African region (MEA) by analyzing the adoption of excavator in GCC countries, South Africa, Turkey, and rest of the MEA region. This chapter also explains growth prospects of the excavator market in MEA based on demand for excavator product types, mechanism types, their size class, and end-user industries in the MEA excavator market.

Chapter 11 – Global Excavator Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

This weighted chapter of the report offers a detailed assessment on the excavator market’s structure, along with a dashboard view of all the key companies profiled in the report. In addition, a footprint matrix on the market players profiled in the report has been offered, and the presence of these excavator manufacturers has been depicted with the aid of an intensity map. A company share analysis on the excavator market players has also been offered in this chapter.

The XploreMR report provides in-depth information about recent developments in the excavator market. The report features a comprehensive list of leading stakeholders as well as new entrants in the excavators market, which includes Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Co., Hitachi, Ltd., KUBOTA Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., Volvo Construction Equipment and Services, Inc., Doosan Bobcat Inc., Yanmar Co., Ltd., JCB, Inc., Nagano Industry Co., Ltd., KOBELCO Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Kato Works Co., Ltd., BEML Limited, Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co., Ltd., Sany Group Co. Ltd., Terex Corporation, XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd., CAPPELLOTTO S.P.A., Rivard Companies Inc., and The Charles Machine Works, Inc.

Chapter 12 – Global Excavators Market – Key Takeaways

Key takeaways of the detailed information about the excavator market featured throughout the report are provided in this chapter.

Chapter 13 – XploreMR Research Methodology

The chapter provides information on the research methodology followed during the course of the excavator market study. The section also provides primary and secondary research approaches used during the excavator market research and related resources used.

Chapter 14 – Disclaimer

This chapter includes all the necessary disclaimers. This chapter provides information about all the assumptions, acronyms used in the excavator market report to help readers understand the information with more clarity. Contact information can be found at the end of the chapter.