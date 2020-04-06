Europe Veterinary Healthcare Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024): Industry Growth Analysis, Business Opportunity, Regional Demand, Top Companies and End User Industry

Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.”

Market Overview

The increasing initiatives by various governments, in different regions of Europe, improved animal healthcare, propensity to develop diseases or disorders by the animals, owing to harsh climate conditions, and growing demand for various animal healthcare products and services because of increasing pet ownership are the major factors propelling the growth of Europe veterinary healthcare market. According to the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals, in 2018, 49% of the UK adults own a pet, with 25% of the UK adults have a pet cat (with an estimated population of 11.1 million pet cats) and 24% of the UK adults have a pet dog (with an estimated population of 8.9 million pet dogs). However, increasing costs of animal testing and veterinary services, shortage of farmworkers and veterinarians, use of counterfeit medicines is restraining the growth of Europe veterinary healthcare market.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of this report, the veterinary healthcare market comprising therapeutic products and solutions for companion and farm animals. Companion animals can be tamed or adopted for companionship or as house/office guards, and farm animals are raised for meat and milk-related products. Companion animals include canine, feline, and equine. Farm animals are bovine, poultry, and porcine.

Key Market Trends

Anti-infectives are Expected to Lead the Market

Anti-infectives are used for the prevention and treatment of infections in animals. There is a wide range of anti-infectives developed and manufactured by different top animal healthcare companies. Mainly, bacterial infection (pyoderma) in companion animals is caused by two organisms – Staphylococcus pseudintermedius and Staphylococcus schleiferi. Some of the top companies of veterinary anti-infectives in Europe are Zoetis, Ceva Animal Healthcare, and Boehringer Ingelheim, among others. The Responsible Use of Medicines in Agriculture (RUMA) in Europe provides guidelines on the responsible use of antimicrobials on cattle, sheep, and pigs in the country, ensuring that dairy farmers meet the antibiotic residue standard. However, antimicrobial resistance is a major concern threatening the effective prevention and treatment of infections caused by bacteria, parasites, viruses, and fungi. Initiatives of the British Government, such as the five-year anti-microbial resistance strategy 2013-2018, which promotes the implementation of animal health laws and development of anti-microbial agents, are expected to aid the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The market players in the Europe Veterinary Healthcare market are involving in various growth strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, agreements, mergers, and acquisitions in order to enhance the market presence. Some of the key developments in the Europe Veterinary Healthcare market are: In June 2018, Regeneron entered into a collaboration agreement with Zoetis, to research antibody therapies for use in animal health. In 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim announced its plans to invest EUR 65 million in France, for the production of avian vaccines, as its demand increased with an increase in poultry consumption.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.1.1 Advanced Technology Leading to Innovations in Animal Healthcare

4.1.2 Increasing Pet Ownership

4.1.3 Increasing Initiatives by Government and Animal

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Veterinarians and Shortage of Skilled Farm Workers

4.2.2 Decline in Number of Farm Animals in Europe

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 By Therapeutics

5.1.1.1 Vaccines

5.1.1.2 Parasiticides

5.1.1.3 Anti-infectives

5.1.1.4 Medical Feed Additives

5.1.1.5 Other Therapeutics

5.1.2 By Diagnostics

5.1.2.1 Immunodiagnostic Tests

5.1.2.2 Molecular Diagnostics

5.1.2.3 Diagnostic Imaging

5.1.2.4 Clinical Chemistry

5.1.2.5 Other Diagnostics

5.2 By Animal Type

5.2.1 Dogs and Cats

5.2.2 Horses

5.2.3 Ruminants

5.2.4 Swine

5.2.5 Poultry

5.2.6 Other Animals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Europe

5.3.1.1 Germany

5.3.1.2 UK

5.3.1.3 France

5.3.1.4 Italy

5.3.1.5 Spain

5.3.1.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Zoetis Animal Healthcare

6.1.2 Abaxis Inc.

6.1.3 Elanco

6.1.4 Bayer AG

6.1.5 Ceva Animal Health Inc.

6.1.6 Virbac

6.1.7 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

6.1.8 Idexx Laboratories

6.1.9 ECO Animal Health

6.1.10 MSD Animal Health

6.1.11 Vetoquinol UK Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

