Europe Usage Based Insurance Market Analysis Report by Size, Share, Growth and Assessment to 2027

Europe usage-based insurance market is expected to register with the healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Mechatronic Systems Inc., Insure The Box Limited, Progressive Casualty Insurance Company, Inseego Corp, The Floow Limited, Vodafone Group, Allstate Insurance Company, Octo Group, TomTom International BV, Allianz, AXA, Equitable Life Life & Casualty Insurance Company, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Verizon, Sierra Wireless, , Mapfre, Viasat S.p.A., ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A., , and UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A. among others.

Europe Usage-Based Insurance Market By Packaging Type (Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD), Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD), Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD)), Vehicle Type (Light-Duty Vehicle (LDV), Heavy-Duty Vehicles (HDV)), Device Offering (Company Provided, Bring Your Own Device), Technology (OBD-II, Smartphone, Embedded System, Black Box and Others), Vehicle Age (New Vehicles, On-Road Vehicles), Electric and Hybrid Vehicle (Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)), Country (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland and Rest of Europe) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

As name suggested usage based insurance is calculated by how corresponding vehicle is driven. In other words, usage based insurance is a kind of auto-insurance which totally depends on vehicle used, measured against time, distance, behaviour, place and others. These all usages can be measure using telematics technology; the technology is available in from of mobile application, pre-installed in the car’s network or it can be installed in USB port of the vehicle. Usage based insurance and telematics technology has wide range of benefits such as reverse gear indication, tracking of speeding, seat belt use, harsh braking, acceleration control, driver coaching by voice and others. These all benefits have potential to reduce road accidents.

In September 2018, Allstate launched a product for life insurance which will pay on monthly basis rather than lump sum amount. This is consumer driven product which will help the company to cover more market share and to aware the people about life insurance

In September 2018, Progressive Casualty Insurance Company has introduced ELD Usage-Based Insurance Program for Commercial Truck Drivers. This launch extended the company’s service portfolio

In September 2017, Vantage solution was launched to improve glimpse solution by adding tag sensor. This improved the overall quality of data by integrating smartphone and tags at a single platform.

