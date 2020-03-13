Europe Small UAV Market-Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2024)

Market Overview

The Europe Small UAV Market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 8% over the forecast period.

– The small UAV market is slowly becoming one of the major game changers of the modern technological era. With its wide range of applications, small UAVs are expected to have a high adoption rate in European countries, with enterprises across different industries investing in these products.

– However, the regulations relating to the commercial use of small UAVs from CAA and other organizations are more. In countries like the UK, permission from the CAA is required for any commercial work with a drone. Such regulations may pose a challenge to the market growth in the region.

Scope of the Report

UAVs of weight class of less than 25 kg are considered as small UAVs for the study.

Key Market Trends

Rotary-wing Segment will Register Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

In segmentation by wing type, the rotary-wing segment currently has a larger market share compared to the fixed-wing segment. Small helicopter drones and quadcopter drones are being used on a large scale both for military and commercial purposes in Europe. Quadcopters, in particular, are one of the majorly used small UAV models for commercial and civil purposes. They, along with the small helicopters are now being used for surveillance purposes for the military. Due to their vertical takeoff and landing capabilities and the advantage in being able to be deployed from the ground instead of being launched by hand, their use has been increasing and the segment is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

United Kingdom to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period.

As of 2018, the United Kingdom has the highest market share in the Europe small UAV market. The United Kingdom has one of the largest fleets of small UAVs in Europe. Small UAVs are largely being adopted by police and law enforcement agencies in the United Kingdom. The military is also planning to order small UAVs for surveillance purposes. With the usage of small UAVs continuing to rise, the UK Government has enacted legislation to help achieve safer flying across the country. Also, registration with the Civil Aviation Authority will be made compulsory for drones weighing more than 250g. All these factors may reduce the growth of the revenues from civil and commercial small UAVs in the country. At the same time, countries in the rest of Europe like Belgium, Denmark, Poland, Greece, etc., are increasingly adopting the usage of drones for various purposes. In this regard, the growth of the Rest of Europe segment is expected to be the largest during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

DJI, Parrot Drones SAS, Northrop Grumman Corporation, AeroVironment Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Textron Inc., are some of the major players in the market. The market is currently fragmented, with many players producing their own drones for civilian and commercial purposes. In regions like Europe where drone regulations are to be taken the utmost care of, before manufacturing them for certain applications, the players need to keep in mind the regulations for the use of the small UAVs. As the small UAV market is still in its initial stage, the players have the privilege to reach out for untapped markets to gain significant revenues. Technological innovations may also help the players to attract new customers, thereby helping their revenue growth.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Wing Type

5.1.1 Fixed-wing

5.1.2 Rotary-wing

5.2 Size

5.2.1 Micro

5.2.2 Mini

5.2.3 Nano

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Military and Law Enforcement

5.3.2 Civil and Commercial

5.4 Country

5.4.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2 Germany

5.4.3 France

5.4.4 Russia

5.4.5 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 DJI

6.3.2 Parrot Drones SAS

6.3.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.3.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.3.5 Textron Inc.

6.3.6 AeroVironment Inc.

6.3.7 The Boeing Company

6.3.8 YUNEEC

6.3.9 Guangzhou Walkera Technology Co. Ltd

6.3.10 FLIR Systems

6.3.11 Elbit Systems

6.3.12 Thales Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

