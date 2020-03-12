Europe Non-lethal Weapons Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2024)

Market Overview

The European non-lethal weapons market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

– The increasing dissatisfaction against the local governments in countries, like Romania, Belgium, France, and Germany, among others, is leading to increase in major violence and riots, which is generating the demand for non-lethal weapons in the region.

– Additionally, the development of new types of non-lethal weapons by various countries is generating demand in this region.

Scope of the Report

Non-lethal weapons are defined as all weapons that can cause pain/irritation to humans on contact either to the skin or any of the human senses, without any permanent damage to any of the senses or bodily functions of the human. The study also includes barricades that block the movement and entry of vehicles and humans in an area. The scope of the market is restricted to development and procurement of non-lethal weapons in the European region only.

Key Market Trends

The Law Enforcement Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Law enforcement agencies include special, local, state police, federal agencies, or drug enforcement administration that use non-lethal or less lethal weapons to avoid injury to officers in close contact situations. The use of non-lethal weapons by police forces is on the rise, due to political unrest in recent years. The political unrest in the region was the driving factor for major violence and riots in 2017. There have been grants by the governments for use of advanced non-lethal weapons in case of emergencies. For instance, In July 2018, the Interior Minister of Italy approved the trial of Tasers in 11 cities across Italy that to all three police forces that patrol Italy’s streets. The growing requirement of crowd control weapons is propelling the growth of the law enforcement segment of the market studied.

The United Kingdom Currently Holds the Highest Market Share

The United Kingdom currently has the highest market share in the non-lethal weapons market. This is mainly due to the development of new less-lethal weapons that are efficient and less harmful in subduing the threat. The UK Army developed a new non-lethal weapon called Variable Kinetic System (VKS), to help soldiers in Afghanistan to irritate and deter potential adversaries. The weapon fires paintball-like projectiles filled with a hot pepper solution. Moreover, the majority of the law enforcement and police officers carry less lethal weapons, like Tasers, batons, and canisters of mace spray that are less harmful, when compared to the traditional firearms.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the European non-lethal weapons market are Fiocchi Munizioni SpA, FN Herstal, Rheinmetall AG, RUAG Group, and General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems – Canada. Currently, the companies (non-lethal weapons manufacturers) are investing in R&D of weapons and ammunitions that may have no physical lasting damage on the victim, but is equally effective in controlling and dispersing crowds without the firing of expensive ammunition. Such developments may help them to take a prominent position in the market of non-lethal weapons.

