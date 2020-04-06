Europe Intraocular Lens Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024): Various Applications, Types, End User, Demand, Growth Consumption and Key Manufacturers

“Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.”

Market Overview

The growth of the Europe intraocular lens market is due to the rising number of ophthalmic disorders. The increasing prevalence of ocular conditions, such as cataract, and diabetic retinopathy across the world, is assisting the market in its growth. Around 34 million people in the European Union (EU) are affected by age-related macular degeneration, as stated by EURETINA, in 2017. Other factors such as increasing cases of cataract in the diabetic population, leading to the rising adoption of the advanced premium intraocular lens are likely to propel the growth of Europe Intraocular Lens Market. However, the high cost of the intraocular lens and poor reimbursement coverage are expected to hamper the market growth, over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Intraocular lenses are the lenses that are implanted in the eyes, for the people who suffer from cataracts or myopia and seek surgery for the same. Several types of intraocular lenses are available in the market, to improve vision.

Key Market Trends

Toric Intraocular Lens Segment is expected to Experience the Highest CAGR over the Forecast Period

Toric intraocular lens is available in different powers in different meridians and is used for correcting the asymmetric power of the eye observed in astigmatism. Toric IOLs are special as they have certain markers on the peripheral parts of the lens to enable the surgeon to see the orientation of the astigmatism correction in the lens. The surgeon who performs surgeries using toric lenses can adjust the orientation of the lens to correct astigmatism after the implantation to obtain the best results. Toric lens is the most preferred, as it reduces the complications during cataract surgeries. Hence, with the advantages of using toric intraocular lenses, rising ophthalmic disorders, and increasing cases of cataract in the diabetic population, the segment is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Europe Intraocular Lens market is a fragmented market due to the presence of many market players. Major market players in Europe are focusing on partnerships, agreements to enhance their market presence. The major players include Novartis AG (Alcon), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bausch + Lomb), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, EyeKon Medical Inc., HOYA CORPORATION, HumanOptics AG, Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Inc., Lenstec Inc., Rayner, STAAR Surgical Company. However, with the help of product innovation and technological advances, there is a possibility of new players entering the market in the future.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Ophthalmic Disorders

4.2.2 Increasing Cases of Cataract in the Diabetic Population

4.2.3 Rising Adoption of Advanced Premium IOLs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of IOLs

4.3.2 Lack of Reimbursement Policies

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Monofocal Intraocular Lens

5.1.2 Accommodative Intraocular Lens

5.1.3 Multifocal Intraocular Lens

5.1.4 Toric Intraocular Lens

5.2 End Users

5.2.1 Ophthalmic Clinics

5.2.2 Hospitals

5.2.3 Ambulatory Clinics

5.2.4 Research Institutes

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Europe

5.3.1.1 Germany

5.3.1.2 UK

5.3.1.3 France

5.3.1.4 Italy

5.3.1.5 Spain

5.3.1.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Novartis AG (Alcon)

6.1.2 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bausch + Lomb)

6.1.3 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

6.1.4 EyeKon Medical Inc.

6.1.5 HOYA CORPORATION

6.1.6 HumanOptics AG

6.1.7 Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc.

6.1.8 Lenstec Inc.

6.1.9 Rayner

6.1.10 STAAR Surgical Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

