Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2024)

Market Overview

The European inflight entertainment and connectivity market is anticipated to register a CAGR of above 7.5% during the forecast period.

– Increasing passenger traffic in the region is generating demand for new generation aircraft, which in turn, is generating demand for inflight entertainment and connectivity systems.

– Installation of new and high-speed connectivity solution, along with the increasing digitization on board (e-magazines, online streaming of movies and TV shows, etc.), and use of personal electronic gadgets for streaming (Bring Your Own Device concept) are some of the major reasons for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

In recent years, inflight entertainment (IFE) has been expanded to include inflight connectivity (IFC) services, such as internet browsing, text messaging, cell phone usage (if permitted), and wireless streaming. Together, they constitute the inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) systems. The market study includes only the analysis of the European region.

Key Market Trends

The Connectivity Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The connectivity segment of the market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for connectivity has grown steadily and the consumers are prioritizing it over most of the other amenities. To cater to this demand, the airlines of the region are collaborating with the inflight connectivity providers, like Gogo LLC, Inmarsat, and Global Eagle, among others, to integrate their existing system with LTE technology and satellite communication technology. These technologies are helping airlines enhance their customer experience. Earlier in 2017, IAG announced its plans to equip more than 300 aircraft with EAN and aims to install EAN in 90% of its short-haul fleet by the first half of 2019. Additionally, the partnership and collaborations of the major players to provide uninterrupted services at higher speeds are propelling the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Rest of Europe Currently Holds the Highest Market Share

The Rest of Europe segment currently has the highest market share in the European inflight entertainment and connectivity market. This is majorly due to fleet modernization of airlines with the latest entertainment and connectivity solutions. British Airways introduced onboard Wi-Fi services (in two packages, namely, Browse (starting from Euro 4.99) and Stream (starting from Euro 7.99)) on a total of three aircraft in February 2018 and announced its plan to extend this service to more than 118 aircraft in the coming two years. Moreover, the development of the aviation industry in countries, like Spain, Switzerland, and Greece, among others, is also expected to make the airlines install advanced entertainment systems, along with high-speed non-buffering internet, to enhance the passenger experience.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the few prominent players in the European inflight entertainment and connectivity market are Inmarsat PLC, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Thales SA, Panasonic Corporation, and Viasat Inc. The companies are collaborating to further develop entertainment and connectivity solutions. For instance, Deutsche Telekom and Inmarsat, together with their technology partner Nokia, developed European Aviation Network (EAN), which provides high-capacity satellite coverage with a complementary 4G LTE ground network to provide high-speed coverage. The network delivers 50 Gbps capacity, thereby enhancing the passenger experience in about 30 states in Europe. Such collaborations are increasing the concentration in the market, thereby, increasing the competition among players.

