Europe General Aviation Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2024)

Market Overview

The Europe general aviation market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 0.71% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– There are over 136,000 general aviation aircraft based in Europe and the European general aviation fleet can access over 4,200 airports. The general aviation market in Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to an increase in the number of people making use of business jets in Europe, as well as increasing travel and tourism in the region.

– Currently, aviation manufacturers are focused on the development of fuel-efficient aircraft engines and design, while being more eco-friendly. The most recent development in the light business jet scenario is the Eclipse 550 from One Aviation. The Eclipse 550, which is the new production twin-engine jet from Eclipse Aerospace, consumes only 59 gallons of fuel per hour, thus, making the Eclipse 550 the most efficient light business jet in Europe.

Key Market Trends

The Business Jet Segment is Projected to Grow at a High Pace

Currently, the business jet segment has the highest share out of all the segments. The growing number of business aircraft deliveries in the European region in the past few years has led to the region gradually becoming a major hub for light business jet operations. The growing preference for light business jets and the increasing number of ultra-high net worth individuals are leading to a growth in this segment. The rise in the number of rich individuals in Europe is now leading to a rise in the demand for business aviation in the region, with the Cessna Citation XLS aircraft being considered as the best-selling business jet in Europe. The increase in number of deliveries of the Honda Jet in Europe has led some air charter operators, such as Wijet, to upgrade their fleet with the more economical HondaJet aircraft, in order to provide their customers with a safe and superior product at a lower price. Thus, upcoming developments may increase the focus on this segment, and this is expected to be the reason for its expected high CAGR.

The United Kingdom is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth

In the European general aviation market, the United Kingdom currently holds a major share, in terms of revenue. The United Kingdom is witnessing an increase in the number of developments related to general aviation. The United Kingdom ranks third among the other European countries, in terms of business jet fleet size. There are over 27,000 civil aircraft registered in the United Kingdom, out of which 90% are involved in general aviation. VistaJet, Ravenair, Wijet, and Luxaviation United Kingdom are some of the main charter service providers in the United Kingdom. With the growing number of people opting for charter services for business travel in Europe, charter service providers are procuring new aircraft to increase their product portfolio. Tourism is also expected to support the market growth for general aviation in the United Kingdom. Thus, various ongoing procurements may lead to growth in the UK general aviation market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Various players, such as Textron Inc., Gulfstream Aerospace, Bombardier Inc., Embraer SA, and Dassault Aviation, occupied significant market share in 2018. Various initiatives, as well as product innovations done by companies, have led them to strengthen their presence in the market. In 2016, Cessna Aircraft Company, which is a subsidiary company of Textron Inc., reported the successful delivery of its 5000th Citation Light Business Jet, which was a Citation M2 aircraft. The aircraft has been delivered to Helitrip Charter LLP, which is leasing the aircraft to Catreus Limited, an established charter operator based in the United Kingdom. Moreover, in 2018, Gulfstream Aerospace announced that the new aircraft Gulfstream G600 may make debut alongside all-new Gulfstream G500 at the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition.

