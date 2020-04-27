Europe E cigarettes Market By Products, Battery Mode, Composition, Region and Vendors Forecasts and Trends 2023

Europe is a big market for E-cigarettes with almost 1% of the total population being the regular users of E-cigarettes. In 2012, almost 7% of the European citizens tried E-cigarettes and countries like Denmark, Greece, and Poland have a large percentage of regular users of E-cigarettes. In UK, currently there are more than 2.1 million people who are active users of E-cigarettes.

In 2014, According to WHO there are 466 brands producing E-cigarettes and in 2013 $3 billion was spent on it globally. The sale of E-cigarettes is estimated to increase by a factor of 17 by 2030. E-Cigarettes or Electronic Nicotine Delivery System (ENDS) are tobacco free products which are being increasingly used by people to substitute for smoking or for recreational use. They are actually vaporizers that do not burn tobacco but heat up a liquid. The E-cigarettes are smoke free and even tobacco free but they do have liquid nicotine. The liquid inside the E-cigarettes contain liquid nicotine, flavoring agents, propylene glycol and some other additives.

The amount of nicotine varies in different types of E-cigarettes with some having as much as a regular cigarette and again, there are some which have no nicotine. There is a battery which powers the device and whenever the user inhales and then the liquid is heated and is vaporized.

Factors like Battery voltage and circuitry differences can cause variability in the E-cigarettes ability to heat up the solution and convert it to aerosol. This will affect the delivery of nicotine and other constituents to the user. Other factors such as depth of inhalation, length of puffs and frequency of use will affect the nicotine absorption by the user.

Major companies have started investing in the market so there are more options for the users to try. They are also cheaper compared to traditional cigarettes. The e cigarettes market report contains description on the various parameter defining this market such as the types of e cigarettes, battery type used, and the technology integrated into these very devices.

DRIVERS

The drivers of the market for E-cigarettes are that they provide an alternative to tobacco which are really harmful for the user and are also facing restrictions in public places in various countries.

RESTRAINTS

The major constraints are that liquid nicotine is also not very safe and can cause cardiovascular diseases and cause complications during pregnancy. It can also cause other health problems. Also many times it is found that there is a major discrepancy in what the manufacturers claim about nicotine levels and what actually the users get.

WHAT THE REPORT OFFERS

Europe E Cigarettes Market Overview with information on drivers and restraints

In-depth E Cigarettes Market Analysis and its applications in the industry

Identification of factors responsible for changing the market scenarios, rising prospective opportunities and identification of key companies which can influence the market on global and regional scale

Extensively researched competitive landscape with profiles of major companies along with their market shares

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information

