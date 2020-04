EUROPE CALL CENTER PLATFORMS MARKET ANALYSIS 2020 | POSITIVE OUTLOOK BY IBM, ORACLE, SAP, NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, AMAZON WEB SERVICE

Data Bridge Market research released a new market study on Europe Call Center Platforms Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. This Europe Call Center Platforms market report has been mainly designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements which will ultimately assist them in boosting their return on investment (ROI). This Industry report considers important aspects of the market that consist of historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ICT industry. Europe Call Center Platforms market report conducts estimations on the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, market restraints, key opportunities, challenges, market risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Call center platforms market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with highest CAGR of 14.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 18,077.34 million by 2027 from USD 6,007.30 million in 2019. Increasing concern about pollution and depleting fossil fuel sources are the factors for the market growth.

If you are involved in the Europe Call Center Platforms industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By Component (Offering (Software and Service), Platform (Outbound Dialer, Inbound Voice, Web Chat, Omni channel Agent, Social Media, Email, Messaging, and Others), Organization Size (Large Organization and Small & Medium Organization), Deployment Model (On-Premise, Hybrid and Cloud), Industry (IT and Telecommunication, Banking, Financial Service and Insurance, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Travel & Hospitality, Transport & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Education, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Others)

Growing adoption of advanced technologies among companies is prominent factor propelling demand of call center platforms. It has been witnessed that German government had invested USD 163 billion for IT and consumer electronics for year 2018. This factor tends to increase the demand of call centers software in the European countries.

Competitive Landscape and Europe Call Center Platforms Market Share Analysis

Europe Call Center Platforms market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Europe Call Center Platforms market.

Rising Investment from Tech-Giants to Innovate the Existing Software Solution has Propel Growth for the Call Center Platforms Market

Call center platforms market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in installed base of different kind of software for call center platforms market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes regulatory scenarios and their impact on the call center platforms market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Key Market Competitors: Europe Call Center Platforms Market

The major players covered in the report are IBM, Oracle, SAP, Nuance Communications, Amazon Web Service, Avaamo, Talkdesk, Inc, Creative Virtual Ltd., Aspect Software Inc , VICIhost, Dixa, DIALPAD, INC, Aavaz, Five9, Inc, Avaya Inc., NICE inContact, Zendesk, Genesys, Mitel Networks Corp, Cisco, 8×8, Inc. among other domestic players in Europe. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In September 2019, Cisco organised its 10th Annual Cisco Contact Center Summit. In its 10th Annual Cisco Contact Center Summit the company discussed about AI acquisitions with Accompany, Voicea, CloudCherry that helps to improve contact centers.

In March 2019, NICE inContact, won the best Contact Center Infrastructure from CRM Service Leaders Awards. This award was won by the company for 2 consecutive years. This award has resulted in gaining company’s recognition and goodwill in the market.

Why Is Data Triangulation Important In Qualitative Research?

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods

Key Insights that Study is going to provide:

The 360-degree Europe Call Center Platforms overview based on a global and regional level

Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players

Competitors – In this section, various Europe Call Center Platforms industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.

A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations

Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Europe Call Center Platforms Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part

Production Analysis – Production of the Europe Call Center Platforms is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Europe Call Center Platforms Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Europe Call Center Platforms Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Europe Call Center Platforms Market

Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.

May vary depending upon availability and feasibility of data with respect to Industry targeted

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

Pipeline analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION

Segmentation

Comparison

Market opportunity

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX

List of abbreviations

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

Europe Call Center Platforms Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in Europe semiconductor IP market report are U.K., Germany, France, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey and Rest of Europe.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

