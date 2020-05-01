Erythritol Market Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook Till 2024

Research Trades recently announced its statistical study on Erythritol market to promote and scale up the growth of the industries. The report comes with the analysis of the risk factors which helps in tracking the ups and downs that are an obstacle for the businesses. The report has been made using primary and secondary research methodologies to discover the current and future statistics.

The worldwide market for Erythritol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.9% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 81 million US$ in 2019

Erythritol is a white crystalline powder with a clean sweet taste that is similar to sucrose. It is approximately 70% as sweet as sucrose and flows easily due to its non-hygroscopic character.

This report focuses on the Erythritol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Cargill

Jungbunzlauer

Baolingbao Biology

Zibo ZhongShi GeRui Biotech

Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology

Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Erythritol Powder

Erythritol Granular

Confectionery

Beverage

Personal Care

Health Care

Others

