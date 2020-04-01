Ependymoma Market to Register Prominent Growth in Sales During 2016 – 2024

Ependymoma are tissue-based tumors arising from the cells lining the ventricles and central canal within the spinal cord. Symptoms of ependymal tumors are related to the area within the brain and size of the tumor. Increased head size may be one of the first symptoms noted in pediatric patients. Irritability, sleeplessness, and vomiting symptoms may develop with growth of tumor. In older children and adults, nausea, vomiting, and headache, are the most common symptoms noted.

According to American Brain Tumor Association, ependymomas are relatively rare tumors occurring in adults, accounting for 2-3% of primary brain tumors. However, there are the sixth most common brain tumor occurring in pediatric patients. About 30% of pediatric ependymoma are diagnosed in children younger than three years of age.

Like many tumor types, the exact cause of ependymoma is not known. Unknown causes and lucrative revenue prospects have grabbed attention from big drug makers and thus the market is expected to exhibit significant growth in market value over the forecast years.

The global ependymoma market could be segmented based on type of disease and treatment.

Based on type of disease,

Myxopapillary Ependymomas

Subependymomas

Classic Ependymomas

Anaplastic Ependymomas

Based on treatment type,

Radiotherapy

Surgery

Chemotherapy

Steroids

Anticonvulsants

Segmentation based on regions

Based on disease type, myxopapillary ependymomas occur primarily at the base area of spine called filum terminale. This disease is uncommon in children. Subependymomas are usually incidental tumors and are most uncommon in children. Classic ependymomas can arise anywhere in the central nervous system, but commonly develop in the posterior fossa.

Anaplastic ependymomas, in general, exhibit high growth rate and currently exhibit inadequate prognosis. Most common treatments of ependymoma include surgical removal of ependymoma or by radiotherapy. Though specific medicinal therapies are not available for treating ependymoma, certain drugs can be used to treat the symptoms of disease.

Chemotherapy could be used to ascertain the continuation of the metastases process. Physicians could also prescribe anticonvulsants and steroids to reduce symptoms of ependymoma.

Geographically, North America dominates global ependymoma market followed by Europe due to availability of highly developed healthcare infrastructure and sophisticated treatment technologies.

Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as promising market for ependymoma due to increasing medical tourism industry, increase in purchasing power, rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure and increased awareness on overall healthcare and available treatments.

Key companies operational in global ependymoma market are Eli Lilly and Company, Astellas US Holding, Inc., DNAtrix, Inc., Advantagene, Inc., Burzynski Research Institute, Inc., Direct Therapeutics,Inc., Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., and others.

