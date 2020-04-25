Enterprise Media Gateways Market Status and Trend Report 2020 – 2026

This report studies the Enterprise Media Gateways market. Enterprise media gateways are translation devices or services used to convert the digital media flow between telecom networks such as signaling system 7 (SS7) and public switched telephone network (PSTN). Multimedia communications are enabled by media gateways over various transport protocols such as Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM) and Internet Protocol (IP) across next-generation networks. As the media gateway is used for different types of networks, one of its major functions is conversion between different coding and transmission techniques. Media gateways are used for the conversion of voice and multimedia data in various enterprise applications. Enterprises use media gateways to extend the life of applications such as legacy time-division multiplexing (TDM) and private branch exchange (PBX) to introduce IP-based technologies. Media gateways help preserve existing line equipment in the enterprise. The global enterprise media gateway market was valued at 2062.10 M USD in 2017 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.12% from 2017 to 2026, reaching a value of 2338.12 M USD in 2026.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Enterprise Media Gateways in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Avaya, Inc.

Ribbon Communications

Matrix Comsec

Grandstream Networks, Inc.

AudioCodes Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Dialogic Corporation

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

ADTRAN, Inc.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation

Market Segment by Countries, covering

United States

Canada

Mexico

The study offers essential data for investors, stakeholders, vendors, manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors operating in the Enterprise Media Gateways market, and can help them devise optimum expansion strategies to improve their market position in the Enterprise Media Gateways sector. The information offered in this study is beneficial for investors, industry experts, researchers, journalists, and potential stakeholders can benefit from the information provided herein.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Small-sized Enterprise

Medium-sized Enterprise

Large-sized Enterprise

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Government Sector

Media and Entertainment

Banking and Insurance

Other Applications

Additionally, the study includes statistics as well as other macro-economic factors that could potentially affect the growth of the market. It also gives vital insights into the future market scenario and trends in the Enterprise Media Gateways sector. Additionally, information related to small businesses and new entrants in the Enterprise Media Gateways industry will also be helpful for the readers and will assist them in making well-informed business decisions in order to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

The report concludes with accurate market insights for the following years after a detailed assessment of the Enterprise Media Gateways industry aspects like drivers, restraints, growth prospects, emerging sectors, product innovation, and technological advancements, as observed in the historical analysis and current market scenario. The technological analysis provided in the report helps companies and individuals direct their capital in a manner that will maximize the return on investments.

Key Questions Answered in the Enterprise Media Gateways Market Report

Which are the regions in the Enterprise Media Gateways market that are estimated to deliver the highest growth rate in the forecast duration?

Which market aspects will influence the demand for Enterprise Media Gateways during the forecast years?

How are the evolving market trends estimated to impact the growth of the Enterprise Media Gateways market?

How can the companies operating in the Enterprise Media Gateways market capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities in the leading geographies?

Who are the major participants in the competitive landscape of the Enterprise Media Gateways market?

What are the prevailing strategies adopted by the companies operating in the Enterprise Media Gateways market to enhance their position in the industry?

The report sheds light on other key market factors such as notable events observed in the market in recent years, product pipeline of leading companies that promises to result in products that could potentially disrupt the worldwide market, along with strategic initiatives of leading companies including deals, joint ventures, collaborations, regional expansion, mergers and acquisitions, and other such moves intended to improve their footing in the global market.