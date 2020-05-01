Enterprise Information Archiving Market 2020: Latest Developments, Business Opportunities, Growth Factors, Trends & Top Companies Analysis, Strategic Benchmarking with Splendid Growth by 2025

EIA allows data to be classified as structured and unstructured. For example structured data is numbers and alphabets and any other format that is easily managed wherein unstructured data is audio, email, video files and images. EIA stores inactive data in achieve storage, hence making it accessible when required. Global enterprise information archiving market is growing to the increased demand for pocket friendly storage mediums and data retention for regulatory compliance purpose. In the recent times, the amount of data used in companies has grown extremely by zettabytes (one billion tetrabytes). Most of this data is unstructured type of data.

Data security of the external storage medium and very less recovery options for data are factors, that might affect the growth of the Global enterprise information archiving market. Various regulatory rules over the world has made data archiving tiresome for all service providers. However, once archived the data, it cannot be modified which also effects the Global enterprise information archiving market. Finding the unstructured data remains complex as the metadata indexing is challenging task for the industry experts. There is lack of standardized product for various data types such as documents, emails and videos which also is a hindrance towards growth of EIA. The process of data restoration is complex as it requires a secluded environment to preserve the current data.

Enterprise information archiving market size can be segmented on type of content, deployment type, by service and by region. EIA is segmented in type of content as social media, e-mail, web and instant messaging. In terms of deployment it can be divided into on premise, hosted and cloud. For the on premise segment it has storage location and management in the company premise, in the hosted segment the data archives are placed in service provider centers and cloud segment the cloud storage is used for storing data of all types. North America is major contributor of Enterprise information archiving market size, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific market. North America is leading with the latest technologies like cloud and mobile. The major reason for the growth in North America is due to the strict government standards and regulations framed for various industries.

Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) is use of new methodology to store business data in both structured and unstructured way. It is a simulated repository that stores high volume of data at a low cost and less power usage for archive storage equipment. Popular storage medium here are cloud storage and tape libraries rather than the costly primary source of data storage devices.

The key players in the enterprise information archiving market are Barracuda Networks Incorporation, Actiance Incorporation, Bloomberg L.P., Global Relay Communications Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Google Incorporation, Mimecast and Veritas Software Corporation International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation and many more.

The report on global enterprise information archiving market can be segmented as

By Content Type:

Email

Instant Messaging

Mobile Communication

Social Media

Files and Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFFS)

Websites

By type of deployment

Cloud deployment

On-Premises deployment

By End-Users

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Latin America

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global enterprise information archiving Market’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the Global enterprise information archiving market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations across the world

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, applications and types.

Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market.

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

Who should buy this report?

Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

