Enteric Disease Testing Market Rapidly Increasing in Size Globally : Latest Report with Current Trends and Future Estimations and Opportunity Analysis

The worldwide market for Enteric Disease Testing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Enteric Disease Testing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, enteric disease testing market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The report also provides with market size and forecast for major countries in the respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides with market attractiveness analysis, porter’s five forces analysis, and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global enteric disease testing market.

The key findings section included in the report would assist existing market players in expanding their market shares, and new companies in establishing their presence in the global enteric disease testing market. The report also profiles key players operating in the enteric disease testing market which are Trinity Biotech plc, Biomerica, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Alere Inc., Biomerieux SA, Meridian Bioscience Inc., CorisBioconcept SPRL, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Cepheid Inc., DiaSorin and other prominent companies.

The global enteric disease testing market is segmented as follows:

Global Enteric Disease Testing Market, by Disease Indication

Bacterial Enteric Disease C.difficile Infection Campylobacteriosis Cholera E.coli Infection H.pylori Infection Salmonellosis Shigellosis

Viral Enteric Disease Rotavirus Infection Norovirus Infection

Parasitic Enteric Disease Amebiasis Cryptosporidiosis Giardiasis



Global Enteric Disease Testing Market, by Testing Methods

Immunoassay Testing

Conventional Testing

Molecular Diagnostic Testing

Global Enteric Disease Testing Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Physician Offices

Global Enteric Disease Testing Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan China Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



