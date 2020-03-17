ENORMOUS GROWTH IN SEA FREIGHT FORWARDING MARKET 2019 TO GARNER OVERWHELMING HIKE IN REVENUES AT 11.05% CAGR BY 2026 | LEADING KEY PLAYERS- C.H. ROBINSON, CEVA LOGISTICS, CJ LOGISTICS, DHL GROUP, KUEHNE + NAGEL, DHL GROUP, SINOTRANS, DB SCHENKER LOGISTICS

The Global Sea Freight Forwarding market size will grow by USD 11.05 billion during 2019-2026.

Sea Freight forwarder is an individual or company that acts as an intermediary and dispatches shipments via common sea carriers and makes all arrangements for those shipments on behalf of its clients. Sea Freight forwarders handle all the logistics needed and performs related activities pertaining to shipments.

The Sea Freight Forwarding market is a very fragmented market; the revenue of top twenty-nine players accounts for about 67% of the total revenue in 2016.

The Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market is a thoroughgoing piece of labor and is properly thought-out through carrying out both number one in addition to secondary research. The statistics included in the document has been engendered by consulting industry leaders and taking inputs from them. The topmost subdivisions of the Global Market were accentuated and these divisions were presented by giving data on their current state by means of the stop of the forecast horizon.

The rising popularity of blockchain technology in the shipping industry is one of the key factors gaining traction in the market. Blockchain systems are increasingly being used to make the processes more efficient and cut costs by eliminating the need for a central authority for maintaining records.

Sea Freight Forwarding Market Top Leading Vendors:-

C.H. Robinson, CEVA Logistics, CJ Logistics, DHL Group, Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, Sinotrans, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, Panalpina, DSV, Bolloré Logistics, Expeditors, Dachser, Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics, Pantos Logistics, Agility Logistics, Hellmann, Damco, KWE, Hitachi Transport, UPS Supply Chain, Sankyu, Kerry Logistics, Logwin, CJ Korea Express, Yusen Logistics, NNR Global Logistics, Dimerco, Toll Holdings, and Pilot Freight Services

Sea Freight Forwarding Market, By Type

Full Container Load (FCL)

Less-than container load (LCL)

Others

Sea Freight Forwarding Market, By Application

Agricultural

Automotive

Beverage

Electronic

Other

The report titled “Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market” has been recently brought to its market intelligence repository and it’s far forecasted for the year 2026. The record provides big insights into key drivers and restraints, high-quality trends, proportion and sales value of various segments, prominent investment trends, favorable governmental rules, and key technology risks in fundamental regions. The Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market file highlights the latest enterprise trends, sales share, governmental guidelines and other principal technological advancements within the developed as well as emerging economies of the global regions. In addition, it offers an assessment of recent advances in supply chain management expected to influence the competitive dynamics of the Global Market.

Following key questions answered through this research report:

What are the major trends impacting on market growth?

What are the global growth opportunities?

What is the current size as well as the potential size of the global Sea Freight Forwarding Market?

What are the major global competitors?

Who are the top key players of the global Sea Freight Forwarding Market?

What are the technological advancements in the last few years?

This Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market statistical document offers a wide-ranging research at the key players and in-depth insights which consist of the competitiveness of the trending players. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations and contracts are the most giant business tactics which can be adopted by the foremost gamers and are also recognized and scrutinized in the document. The Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market research document acknowledges their manufacturing base, product type, competitors, applications, pricing, gross margin and specifications. SWOT analysis is one of the most important parameters based totally on which these corporations are outlined.

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Size Of Sea Freight Forwarding Market Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2026

