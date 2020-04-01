Engineering Services Market Worldwide Industry Analysis By Size, Trends and Segments Forecast to 2023

The Business Research Company’s Engineering Services Global Market Report 2020 covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The engineering services market consists of sale of engineering services. Engineering services’ companies apply physical laws and principles of engineering in the design, development, and utilization of machines, materials, instruments, structures, processes, and systems. Engineering services Industry include technical application of engineering in product designing, innovations and others in industries such as building construction, mining, power and energy, transportation, manufacturing and others.

The engineering services market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth in developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global real GDP growth will be 3.7% over 2019 and 2020, and 3.6% from 2021 to 2023. This trend will be mainly driven by regions of Asia and Africa.

Engineering Services Market, Segmentation

By Type

Civil Engineering Services

Environmental Engineering Services

Construction Engineering Services

Mechanical Engineering Services

Others Engineering Services

By End-User

Automotive

Industrial Manufacturing

Healthcare Sector

Aerospace

Telecommunications

Information Technology

Energy & Utilities

Others

Few Points From Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Engineering Services Market Characteristics

3. Engineering Services Market Size And Growth

4. Engineering Services Market Segmentation

5. Engineering Services Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

25. Engineering Services Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Global Engineering Services Market

27. Engineering Services Market Trends And Strategies

28. Engineering Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

29. Appendix

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the engineering services market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the engineering services market are Tata Consulting Services (TCS), Infosys, WorleyParsons, Deaton Engineering, Inc.and Aricent Group.

