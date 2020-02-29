Engine Blocks Market 2020: Development Trends, Growth Analysis, Comprehensive Services, Types, Applications and Regional Outlook till 2025

An engine block, also referred to as cylinder block, is a key component that make up the bottom end of a motor. It is composed from an aluminum alloy and cast iron on modern cars, trucks and older vehicles.

The global market size for engine blocks was valued at USD 54.81 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to rise up to USD 68.04 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 1.91% during the forecast period. Growing vehicle production in developing economies is anticipated to drive the automotive engine block market growth. Besides, demand for light weighting vehicle to meet the specific requirements with stringent emission norms is predicted to boost the demand for lighter engine blocks.

With the help of compacted graphite iron (CGI), engine block structure is able to achieve small cross-section. When compared to aluminum, CGI facilitate with better fatigue resistance at high temperatures. This reason particularly contribute in higher adoption of CGI in diesel and V-engines as it decrease flexing area between the cylinders. Apart from that, evolving technology and seismic shift from fossil fuel vehicles to hybrid vehicles have boosted light weighted engine blocks demand. Manufacturers are emphasizing on offering machined engine blocks so as to enhance productivity and value of product.

The global engine blocks market research report assesses market demand and scenario over the period from 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic trends between 2015 and 2017 and the 2019 to 2025 market forecast. The report studies both at global and country level the current status and future market prospects. The global engine blocks market is segmented by application and geography.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global engine blocks industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the engine blocks industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The global engine blocks market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players targets to gain competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

On the basis of type, global engine blocks market is segmented into passenger vehicle, trucks and others. Out of all, the market for passenger vehicles dominated by occupying 63.8% out of total share owing to high volume production of passenger vehicles. However, trucks is predicted to have fastest growth rate.

On geographical front, Asia-Pacific ranked highest in engine block market and had valuation of 52886 million in 2018 which is expected to grow during the forecast period. Developing countries in Asia-Pacific such as China and India, the affordability has increased which boosted the production of vehicles, which in turn, drive the engine block market growth.

Some of the prominent key players for global engine block market includes KARAN EXPORTS, CEMEX, Weber Automotive, Honda, DCM Engineering, Yamuna Automotive, Italpresse Gauss, Weichai America, TCU, TRACKO INTERNATIONAL and Dynacast.

