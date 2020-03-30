Energy Drinks Market 2016: Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Top Key 2022

Due to increasing health awareness worldwide, consumers are seeking healthier, more refreshing substitutes for carbonated drinks. Energy and Sports Drinks are rapidly replacing the share of carbonated drinks in the soft-drink market and have shown a rapid growth, over a past few years. Energy drinks have transitioned from being a niche product to one of the fastest growing product in the global drinks market. With the coming of the Obesity pandemic and increased number of diabetic patients, there is a tremendous potential for growth in the market of sugar-free drinks.

The market faces stiff competition from packaged juice and malted health drinks. Their cheaper price, lesser side-effects and a longer presence in the market provide a challenge for the growth of Energy Drinks market.

Market Segmentation:

Globally, energy drinks with caffeine, lead the market. On the basis of type, the Global Energy Drink Market can be segmented into isotonic, hypertonic, hypotonic. On the basis of Ingredient Types, it is divided into aqua/water and additives. Additives include sweeteners, flavours, acidulants polysaccharides and oligosaccharides. By packaging, it can be divided into Bottles, Cans and Tins. From the past few years, Cans have been the major market share holder. With regard to the availability of customer, sales and distribution channels such as convenience stores (with 50% share), supermarkets and mass merchandisers play a critical role.

Geographical Analysis:

North America is the major consuming market for energy drinks due to health concerns and awareness. Asia-Pacific is a growing market due to the changing demographics and increasing disposable income. Europe is an emerging market poised to grow at a healthy rate due to growing consumer adoption rate as a result of increased marketing efforts by key players. Children and adolescents are the main target groups for manufacturers.

Key players in the industry include Red Bull GmbH (Austria) and American companies like PepsiCo, Hansen Natural Corp., and The Coca-Cola Company.

